St. Jude and Le Bonheur Earn National Recognition

Two hospitals in Memphis — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital — have been recognized for their pediatric care in U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the top 50 children’s hospitals in America.

St. Jude has been featured on the list for the past 12 consecutive years for their proficiency in pediatric cancer. This is in part due to their Comprehensive Care Center devoted solely to children’s care. Ellis J. Neufeld, St. Jude’s clinical director, said that “our high rating from U.S. News & World Report affirms the extraordinary work done by our clinicians, researchers, and support staff, who work with urgency to achieve cures for children with catastrophic illnesses.”

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital has been featured on the list for 10 consecutive years, recognized for its work in the fields of pediatric cardiology and pediatric urology. “I am thrilled that for the tenth consecutive year, Le Bonheur has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report,” said Le Bonheur President Michael Wiggins. “This honor is a sign of our dedication to providing the best healthcare for children.”

U.S. News & World Report creates the annual list by gathering clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers through a detailed survey that looks at measures such as patient safety, infection prevention, and adequacy of nurse staffing. The list ranks them according to their proficiency in their respective fields and assigns grades for their services. To view rankings among Memphis-area hospitals visit the U.S. News website.