Bedside Angels: Kristin Quinn, BSN

× Expand photo courtesy baptist hospital Kristin Quinn, an intensive care unit nurse at Baptist Hospital.

May 12, 2020, marks the bicentennial of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the British social reformer (1820-1910) considered the founder of modern nursing. She became famous for organizing the treatment of wounded soldiers during the Crimean War. Today, nurses also find themselves on the front lines, this time battling an enemy — the novel coronavirus that causes the deadly COVID-19 — that can’t even be seen. Well before the current health crisis, though, nurses were the men and women we came to depend on, working in tandem with physicians and other medical professionals, to ensure our well-being. Here, we profile four nurses from regional hospitals, asking what drew them to their profession, what they have gained from it, and where we go from here.

A native Memphian, Kristin Quinn graduated from White Station High School in 2004 and the University of Memphis in 2008 with a bachelor of science in nursing. She has been a Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU) nurse at Baptist Memphis since 2008 and was recently promoted to manager of the unit. She and her husband, Kevin, have two children, daughter Camrun (15) and son Cylen (11).

Under normal circumstances — pre-COVID-19 — how do nurses coordinate care for patients with communicable diseases?

We follow our infection control guidelines and policies. We also use the appropriate personal protective equipment for any patient in any type of isolation. We follow standard precautions for all patients. We communicate about any communicable diseases through bedside handoff, and our charting system has patient history that anyone on the care team can access.

Among the greatest fears during this pandemic is a lack of supplies — tests, medicine, or even beds for patients. What can you share about how facilities properly stock for a crisis?

At Baptist Memphis, we do daily safety briefings with leaders from all disciplines in the hospital. We have held these meetings for years on a daily basis, not just during this pandemic. During these meetings we go through bed flow of the hospital and discuss any issues — including equipment and supply inventory — that we may have.

Is “social distancing” a new normal for mankind? If not, when and how should it be considered a priority?

I wouldn’t consider myself an expert in this area. However, I do hope that now people understand the importance of staying home when ill and using proper hand hygiene!

There is a tremendous mental component to the current pandemic: doubt and fear. How do people — sick or healthy — best manage concerns that can negatively impact physical health and daily activity?

Again, I wouldn’t consider myself an expert in this area, but I think maintaining contact with the ones you love is very important. Even if you can’t see them every day, a phone call to check in can go a long way. So many people have also used new technology like video calls and conferences. It’s also important to get outside and get fresh air and do some type of physical activity when you can.

Are there any new standards or lessons you’ve taken from this crisis? Any perspective you’ve gained independent of your training and experience as a nurse?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned during this pertains to the human experience. I have been in awe of the things our community has done for us. I have seen the most outstandingly compassionate and empathetic actions taken by the nurses in this hospital.

We, as nurses, are the liaison between patients and their families when a patient is not allowed visitors due to their isolation status. Nurses have used speaker phone and video calls to let families feel as if they are present in their loved ones’ care. Some of these patients have lost their lives and not been able to be with family. Our nurses have stepped up and tried to step in as that person for these patients.

They have been the ones there for them — holding their hand as they take their last breath on this earth. It is something that will stay with them forever. They will always know that they were the comfort for these patients. This is something we will all take with us for the rest of our lives, whether that be in our nursing career or in our personal lives.

I have learned that, when push comes to shove, I wouldn’t want to be cared for by anyone else in this world.