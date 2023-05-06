Belle Meade Social Now Open

Fancy some Parmesan truffle fries, or maybe a slice of kung-pao salmon? Well you're in luck; Belle Meade Social finally opened its doors in East Memphis on Tuesday, May 9th, and is ready to share its elevated contemporary American cuisine with hungry diners.

The restaurant will "serve as a destination for everyday yet upscale dining,” according to Jordan, and she hopes it will activate the Poplar-Perkins neighborhood to draw in more of Memphis. And the first impressions are the right ones. Jordan and Stephens kept the bones of the restaurant, which used to house Strano by Chef Josh, but have added their own little touches of elegance throughout the space. For example, the "Tuckahoe" room recalls a speak-easy vibe, an easy lounge area spread under a chandelier which is perfect for a drink before dinner. There are also plans to utilize a patio space that runs alongside the southern part of the restaurant.

In terms of food, there are plenty of delectable options to choose from. I chose to begin with the tuna stack: ahi tuna, layered over pineapple, layered over avocado, finally layered over tomatoes. We used house-made wontons to dip into the colorful stack, with the savory tuna bouncing off the sweet layer of pineapples, accentuated by a hit of spicy vinaigrette and what tasted like wasabi.

For an entree, we split the difference on two dishes. The spicy seafood pasta bundled in grouper, shrimp, and a generous helping of mussels with a spicy marinara (but not too spicy) sauce and pecorino-parmesan ribbons. But the real star were the lamb lollipops, cooked to medium-rare perfection and coated with a crunchy dion panko crust and served over fluffy mashed potatoes. But what truly elevates the lollipops is the inclusion of a zesty house cherry sauce, melding in splashes of sweetness to go alongside the savory lamb bites. When I go back, I'll have to order it again.

Early impressions of Belle Meade Social are positive, but there are plenty of other exciting options on the menu that are just waiting to be ordered.

Belle Meade Social is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday at 518 Perkins Extd.