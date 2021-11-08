The 2021 Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide

As cooler weather slowly settles in and November speeds by, it’s time to direct at least some of our attention to one inexorable seasonal task: gift-giving. Whether you’re a last-minute impulse shopper or an avid list-maker, we have a few suggestions to inspire your search for that perfect gift. And what’s more perfect than supporting a few local businesses and makers?

Memphis Coasters Illustrated by Joel Anderson

Whether it’s the view of the horizon over the Mississippi River or a trolley in front of the Orpheum, the images on these coasters are an easy crowd-pleaser, perfect for any Memphis lover’s coffee table. The bright colors and simple graphic style, reminiscent of twentieth-century posters, are sure to add a bit of fun to the coasters’ duty of protecting your surfaces from stubborn rings. (The images are also available on posters, drinkware, and more at Spirit of Memphis’ website.)

Available at Novel or online at spiritofmemphisgifts.com

Tickets to an Arrow Creative Class

Arrow Creative is back in action in their new space with a full schedule of classes, and they know that some of the greatest pride after each class comes from being able to say, “I made that.” Why not give someone the right to claim that pride with admission to one (or two) of Arrow’s classes? Ceramics, jewelry making, paint nights, candle making — you name it, they teach it. (They even offer private lessons.)

For more information, visit arrowcreative.org.

The Southern Gothic Oracle Deck created by Stacey Williams-Ng

This oracle deck is perfect for the Southern lore enthusiast. After all, the luxe-matte-laminated cards in the deck — 45 in total — feature stunning, hand-painted images recognizable in Southern traditions, myths, and culture. Even if you’re not familiar with oracle cards, which are similar to tarot cards, you can still appreciate the craftsmanship and intention behind this deck. Plus, the deck comes with an interpretation book that will guide the user through how to use these cards and how to understand the advice and warnings that they might carry.

Available at Oothoon’s on Cleveland, Ebbo on Madison, or thesoutherngothicoracle.com.

Jewelry from IV by David

Inspired by the vibrancy of his African-American, Indigenous-American, and Caribbean background, David Quarles IV blends geometric shapes and pops of color while channeling his experience with chromesthesia — being able to hear color and see sound. As a result, these wearable works of art, besides being beautiful, add a bit of personality and intrigue — with each necklace, earring, and bracelet containing an unspoken story of the artist.

Available online at ivbydavid.com.

Ransom Notes by Evan Katz and Josh Roberts

Memphis’ kings of original card games are at it again. After conquering humorous charts and punny wordplay, Evan and Josh are back with Ransom Notes: The Ridiculous Word Magnet Game. Players mix and match from a pool of individual words and compete to craft the most terrible sentence of all, guided by witty, and potentially NSFW, prompts. Each word is presented as print-media cutout, invoking the old-timey, crime-story incoherence of a hastily constructed ransom note made of newspaper clippings. Each round should only take a couple of minutes, leaving plenty of time for words and jokes aplenty to mix up game night.

Available online at Ransomnotesgame.com.

Prints by Eso Tolson

Eco Tolson, also known as @CoolUrbanHippie on Instagram and Twitter, designed our August cover, so you can guess that we are quite partial to his graphic design and lettering. Who can blame us? Just look at his vibrant prints with their inspiring, clever messages. One (or more) of Tolson’s prints will make a great conversation piece in any home.

Available online at esotolson.com.

Subscription to My Box of Tea

My Cup of Tea in Orange Mound has so many wonderfully flavored teas to choose from that it’s tempting to skip the choice altogether and sample them all. Luckily, the social enterprise offers a subscription with a new tea each month, plus ten honey sticks, a tea-inspired recipe, and a profile of one of the women you’re supporting through your purchase. At $20 per month or $240 annually (including shipping), this box is sure to hit the spot.

Available online at shopmycupoftea.com.

Ornaments and Cards by Karen Pulfer Focht

Award-winning photojournalist Karen Pulfer Focht has spent much of her artistic career documenting Memphis in beautiful and stunning images. Focht’s products are sold in multiple locations throughout Memphis, but for this holiday season, we suggest looking into her Christmas Collection notecards and ornaments for classic holiday gifts. On the front, the notecards feature images of the friendliest Santa enjoying Memphis, from playing a trumpet in front of Blues Hall to riding on a trolley. The ornaments feature Focht’s photos of iconic Memphis landmarks like the Hernando de Soto Bridge and Shelby Farms.

Visit karenpulferfocht.com to find her merchandise.

Vegetarian Cooking for Two: 80 Perfectly Portioned Recipes for Healthy Eating by Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence

You don’t have to be a vegetarian to enjoy the recipes in Memphians Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence’s latest cookbook. From breakfast to soup to hearty mains and desserts, the recipes are easy to make, with simple, familiar ingredients and instructions that don’t require the skills, equipment, or time of a professional chef. A perfect gift for two-person households (as the title suggests), the book also includes tips on how to shop smarter and make the most of each ingredient to reduce food waste.

Available at Novel, online or in-store.

Jewelry by Marokel

Local artist Mary O’Kelly channels industrial designs in her wire and metal earrings and necklaces. With a mix of styles and materials, each piece is unique and sure to make any wearer feel special and fashionably accessorized. Plus, who doesn’t love the chance to say the jewelry they’re wearing is one-of-a-kind?

Available online at marokel.com.

Stoneware by Agnes Stark

Agnes Stark’s pottery is, in a word, lovely. Each piece is unique, with natural, neutral, and cool tones that will make a perfect addition to anyone’s dishware collection, no matter their style. From serving pieces to chip-and-dip platters, Stark’s hand-carved and thrown pieces are dishwasher, oven, and microwave safe.

Available at Stark’s gallery, 12675 Donelson Road, Eads, TN 38028, or her studio, 3598 Cowden Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111, and online at starkpottery.com.

City Tasting Box from City Tasting Tours

Cristina McCarter and her business partner, Lisa Brown, know that the stomach is the way to most people’s hearts, and Memphis food does the trick like no other. Both their Support Local and Official Memphis Travel boxes offer a variety of signature Memphis foods by local artisans, from the Rendezvous' seasoning to Thistle and Bee’s wildflower honey.

Order online at citytastingbox.com.

Everything That’s True by Bruce VanWyngarden

And, of course, how could we not include Everything That’s True by Bruce VanWyngarden? Bruce served as the Memphis Flyer editor from 2000 to 2021 and also has penned many stories for Memphis magazine, but most important, Bruce just gets Memphis. Skillfully written with wisdom and wit, the columns, features, and travel stories in this collection will charm any reader, especially if that reader is from Memphis.

Available at memphismagazinestore.com