Tucked away in Memphis' corners and side streets are small businesses that just keep on keepin' on; you can keep time on them. We picked two hands' full, and have taken to calling them "Nooks and Crannies." What can we say? It fits.

Roxie's Grocery

Roxie's Grocery | 520 N. Third St.

We’re at Roxie’s ordering a Mr. Goodburger — everything on it, please, the multiple griddled beef patties and the three types of cheese, the deep-fried(!) bacon, the condiments and griddled onion and lettuce and oh, is that a pickle slice hanging on for dear life, way down there? — when a summer rainstorm plops down on Uptown. Out on the covered patio, half a dozen men are playing dominoes at three in the afternoon; they move to a half-drenched table when they see us unsure where to hunch over foil-wrapped wonder. Roxie’s has been here for 33 years, survived a fire and the 11-month closure that followed, feeds hungry kids and homeless folks when they turn up, and turn up they do. A true neighborhood joint where you can buy anything from hats to hamburgers to oxtail, and whose special sauce, no matter what you order, is love.

— Anna Traverse

The Peanut Shoppe

The Peanut Shoppe | 24 South Main St.

Mr. Peanut no longer taps his cane on the front window, but something more powerful lures customers into the tiny 70-year-old shop on Main Street — the enticing aroma of roasting peanuts. Step inside, and you’re immediately greeted by two smiling figures: another Mr. Peanut, astride an antique roaster still in use today, and Rida AbuZaineh, manager of the shop since 1993. The former Palestinian ventured to Iowa to study engineering but his sister-in-law, Suhair Lauck of The Little Tea Shop, invited him to Memphis, where he dispenses bags filled with an astonishing range of treats. Nuts of all kinds, of course (peanuts, cashews, macadamia, brazil, pistachio), candy (chocolates, candy corn, taffy), popcorn (regular, caramel, cheddar), and even such old-timey oddities as bubble-gum cigars. If anybody who wanders into the Peanut Shoppe ever walks out empty-handed — oh, what are we saying? It’s just not possible.

— Michael Finger

Nu Life Shoe Repair

Nu Life Shoe Repair | 699 Waring Road

Alvin Hooper is a master of the dying craft of shoe repair. A master because he’s been at it for nearly four decades, since high school, first plying his trade at Trigg and Wellington and then moving to his current cozy shop 21 years ago. But the demand for his work is on the decline due to low-cost import shoes and the fact that young people are less likely to visit a shoe repair shop. Still, he persists, attaching new heels and soles day in and day out and also doing various kinds of repairs beyond footwear, like for that nice leather briefcase where the stitching is coming loose. As people often say when coming to retrieve their items: Good as new!

— Jon W. Sparks

Fantastic Fans

Fantastic Fans | 2111 Union Ave.

Those clowns put us on the map,” says Art Jones, the Fan Doctor and owner of Fantastic Fans, “though some people thought we sold clowns instead of fans.” That map once included seven stores in Memphis with a lifesize mechanical clown outside beckoning customers. Jones also mounted twirling fan blades on his trucks and gave balloons to every kid who came into his stores. In business for 39 years, he has only the place on Union now, but it’s packed. More than 100 ceiling fans are displayed throughout the 10,000-square-foot showroom, supposedly “the largest fan store in the United States.” The selection is, well, fantastic, with models in all colors, styles, and sizes. And as the Fan Doctor, Jones can fine-tune fan blades for “pitch, degree, angle, and dihedral” and knows “the seven things that cause a fan to wobble.” Pay a visit during the dog days of summer; the Doctor is in.

— Michael Finger

Shangri-La Records

Shangri-La Records | 1916 Madison Ave.

If on a summer day you should hear a blues guitar or a good-grimy garage-rock group billowing their sound-smoke down Madison, you’re probably close to Shangri-La Records. Don’t stop now: You’ve almost made it to record-shop paradise. On the porch, you’ll find racks of 45s for 25 cents a pop; inside, rare records and newer vinyl coexist peaceably, with an emphasis throughout on Memphis music. Every season but winter, Shangri-La, founded in 1988 by Sherman Willmott and now managed by Jared McStay, hosts a daylong festival — up-and-coming local artists, funds to causes the shop supports — out on the porch and in the yard. Low-key, good vibes. Before they started selling records, Shangri-La housed, of all things, sensory-deprivation flotation tanks. If floating wasn’t your thing, you could go for a brain tune-up: goggles flashing pulses of light while soothing music played. Sign me up.

— Anna Traverse

Wayne's Candy Shop

Wayne's Candy Shop | 164 East Carolina Ave.

What may look like a large, white, unassuming building off South Main is actually a treasure trove of delectable goodies. Wayne’s Candy Shop, open for 71 years, is chock-full of sugar, with boxes and crates of candy shipped in from around the world. Proprietor Gary Wilkes is the son of founder Wayne, who started the company in 1947 after World War II. Wayne’s plays up the nostalgia factor, with candy cigarettes (now politely referred to as “candy sticks”) remaining one of its top sellers, while other interesting choices like Bit-O-Honey and Pop Rocks stack the shelves. Beyond sweets, Wayne’s has an odd assortment of other products like five-gallon jars of pickles, pig’s feet, and sno-cone flavoring. Whenever your sweet tooth strikes, Wayne’s neverending rows of snacks have just what you need.

— Samuel X. Cicci

Maggie's Pharm

Maggie's Pharm | 13 Florence Street in Overton Square

A purveyor of oils, herbs, and unique gifts, Elizabeth “Beaver” O’Cain opened Maggie’s Pharm in the heart of Overton Square in 1980. The shop has consistently been voted among the city’s best gift shops in the Memphis Flyer’s Best of Memphis readers’ poll and continues to extend its inventory to meet the needs of its eclectic customer base. From handmade candles and all-natural toiletries, to incense, jewelry, and novelty items, Maggie’s Pharm is a Memphis gem. On the shelves, patrons can also find a selection of coffee beans and teas, as well as spices and medicinal herbs. Check out their Facebook page to get educated on the “herb of the week” or stop by and ask The Pharm team to help cure what ails you.

— Shara Clark

Ebbo Spiritual Supply

Ebbo Spiritual Supply | 1331 Madison Ave.

From an unassuming spot in the Medical District, Deborah Halstead has provided “spiritual supplies” to the Memphis masses for 25 years. The shop’s shelves are lined with prayer candles, crystals, books on spells, candle magic, Santeria, and more. Active altars can be found in the front and back of the store, and a back room is stocked with jars upon jars of herbs. Ebbo — named from the Yoruban word meaning gift or offering — caters to a variety of beliefs, from Christianity and Hinduism to Buddhism, Voodooism, and Wiccan. First-timers will find employees quite helpful in identifying the perfect mix of products to achieve their spiritual goals. Love, money, success, contentment — light the right anointed candle and they could be yours.

— Shara Clark

Mr. Lincoln's Costume Shoppe

Mr. Lincoln's Costume Shoppe | 29 Florence Street in Overton Square

There is a Mr. Lincoln at Mr. Lincoln’s, Barry by name, who’s been proprietor with wife Katie for 28 years. If it’s not the only area costumery, it’s certainly the most comprehensive. He recalls a conference of oil company executives years ago who wanted women’s costumes, so Barry got them into some showgirl outfits (he never discovered the ultimate purpose, though). If there’s a character you can imagine, he can doll you up, including fake hair and fake bloody body parts, gowns and go-go boots, monster accessories and rock star regalia, giant cuddly mascot ensembles and (gasp!) clowns. You may find your true self there.

— Jon W. Sparks

Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies

Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies | 2370 Airways, 488 S. Second

The Hill family has been baking up “butterific love” for Memphians since 1999. Owners Maurice and Pamela originally opened their small cookie shop on Lamar, and after a few short months, moved to Airways, where they’ve been a community staple since. Named after Makeda Hill, Maurice and Pamela’s young niece who passed away in 1997 from leukemia, Makeda’s offers scrumptious cookies and pies, as well as homemade banana pudding, but their most famous option is the butter cookie — a perfectly crumbly, sweet treat that’s become a citywide favorite. Whether from the longstanding Airways location, the downtown space on S. Second, run by the Hills’ daughter, Tamika, or one of 50 local grocery stores, Makeda’s cookies endure as one of Memphis’ most-loved indulgences.

— Shara Clark