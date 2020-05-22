No Pooch Left Behind

× Expand Photo courtesy Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County Humane Society executive director Ellen Zahariadis’ passion for animals extends to any that come through the organization’s doors.

With so many businesses and organizations across America closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus don’t make life any easier for the dogs and cats of Memphis — except for the lucky pets who already have decent homes. For the others, the thousands of homeless animals mean that the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County and executive director Ellen Zahariadis are working even harder to make sure that there is always a safe haven for those that are sick, injured, neglected, or abandoned.

The Humane Society takes a comprehensive approach to animal welfare. More than just providing medical services and treatment, the organization also runs a large adoption center. To help match potential pet parents, the society even employs adoption counselors who help find the right fit for any available animals.

Further outreach has seen programs developed to take animals to places like retirement communities and schools, to teach people more about raising a pet and creating a fun atmosphere for everyone involved. For adopters who might not have much time on their hands, the society’s dog trainer can help provide a jumpstart to early training sessions. Meanwhile, a large volunteer contingent receives training on how to properly walk dogs, so the canines can enjoy companionship and exercise until they find a new home.

In addition, the society also runs a summer camp that teaches children about different types of animals and the best way to take care of them. The camp takes kids out to Shelby Farms Park so the animals can run free and play.

While hanging out with a cuddly pup or having a cat roam around the house seems like a blast, not everyone is quite prepared for the huge commitment that comes with raising an animal.

“We’ve been really lucky with the response from the community. Getting animals into homes ensures that they have a great place to go, and it’s a way for people who are in quarantine to have a companion.” — Ellen Zahariadis

“I think one of the most important things is for people to really consider their lifestyle and what they’re looking for in an animal,” says Zahariadis. “What kind of time they have, are they going to be at work all day or traveling frequently? What ability do they have to exercise with the animal to give them the attention and exercise they need, and also to make sure it’s the right level of exercise for their specific pet.” Like people, animals have different needs, different personalities, and different required activity levels.

Zahariadis also mentions the financial factors in raising a pet. Animals need to have good food, leashes and collars for walks, and somewhere to sleep, not to mention medical checkups at the vet. Other unforeseen costs can include boarding expenses when leaving town. “It’s wonderful, but there is more to it than just having a fluffy puppy or kitten with you,” she says.

Like every business, however, the Humane Society has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. That required some on-the-fly adjustments to make sure that injured animals had somewhere to go while keeping staff members safe. For now, the society has shifted to only taking in injured animals while temporarily closing the adoption center.

To make up for that, the group has bolstered its network of foster parents. “We’ve been really lucky with the response from the community,” says Zahariadis. “Getting animals into homes ensures that they have a great place to go, and it’s a way for people who are in quarantine to have a companion. It’s delightful because some of these fosters are turning into foster fails; by that, I mean that they’re adopting the animals they’re fostering.” Zahariadis herself is one such foster “fail,” recently taking in a wounded puppy that is now part of the family.

For fundraising events and other sources of revenue, the society had to get even more creative during the pandemic. An annual staple is the Fast and Furriest 5K, where participants race alongside their trusty pet companions. In this new time of social distancing, a clump of runners was out of the question, so Zahariadis’ team pivoted to a virtual 5K. Runners competed individually, and the society set up a page where they could post their times and still be eligible for prizes.

The newest program, however, takes a more artistic tilt. The Pet Picasso Art Contest welcomes submissions for Memphians of all ages to showcase their furry friends.

“Anyone can submit a drawing or painting that they’ve done of them, their dog, their cat, or any pet,” says Zahariadis. Entering a portrait in the contest is free, but anyone can donate a dollar to vote on a favorite piece. The winners, in both kids and adult categories, will have their drawings and paintings featured on holiday cards the society sends out at the end of the year.

“It’s wonderful to see how talented people are,” she says. “The goal was to get people to share their animals with everyone and just give them a really fun thing to do right now.”

With a “shelter at home” quarantine in place citywide, more people are temped to head outside to get some much-needed exercise and fresh air. But with summer arriving, it’s important to keep pets in mind when hitting the pavement.

“Before you go on that five-mile run, it’s really important to consider the animal,” says Zahariadis. “Not all pets are made for long distances, so it’s important to note your animal’s activity level and adjust accordingly. Make sure to bring water since it gets hot and humid in Memphis; the pavement gets really hot as well.”

While COVID-19 has raised many questions about where we go from here, the nation’s dogs are no doubt delighted to have their humans home all day. When things are back in full swing, however, it might be tough for pets to adjust to the new norm after being used to having constant companionship 24/7.

With that in mind, it’s important to create an environment that will make the post-COVID-19 transition easier for people and pets. “I think it’s really important right now while we are at home to try to have a routine with your animals,” says Zahariadis. “With many people working from home, it’s important to set those kinds of boundaries. Set up a quiet time while you’re working, so they don’t think that it’s always playtime. I think those types of routines will help ease them in: keep them on an exercise routine, make sure they have that quiet or alone time while you’re working, and the transition should be simpler.”

While Memphis is adjusting to its new reality, the Humane Society continues to do its work the best it can. Zahariadis stresses that injured animals still need a safe place where they can get help.

“We’re still taking in injured animals,” she says. “We had a dog recently that had some wounds from what seemed like a fight. A week before that, we were able to fix up a cat that was in really bad shape, and she’s doing great now.”

There are many ways that Memphis can continue to help these services during this time. Donations sustain an organization like the Humane Society and ensure that injured animals can get treatment, but Zahariadis recognizes that’s not an option for everyone. She points to initiatives like the Pet Picasso contest as an easy way to show support for the organization. Beyond that, volunteers are still able to sign up. Rather than heading to the main offices at Shelby Farms, however, the society has them doing miscellaneous, yet important, tasks.

“We have some people who are making toys for us right now for the animals. When we’re back up into full swing, the animals will have all the toys they need to be entertained. Other volunteers are helping us write some thank-you notes right now. Things like that are still needed, even during this time.”