Memphis Neighborhoods: Downtown

Editor’s Note: Some might tell you that Memphis is the biggest small town in America. We would say that Memphis is a patchwork of small towns — in the form of distinctive neighborhoods — stitched closely together into the form of a city. So we’re highlighting some of the city’s best towns, if you will, by spotlighting some of our classic neighborhoods. Maybe this will remind you to revisit an area you don’t call home, or to identify more strongly with the one you do.

Has there ever been a better time to live Downtown? The development renaissance of the past few decades continues, providing amenities that enhance the area for longtime residents, newcomers, and visitors just discovering the magic of the Bluff City. Alongside shiny new projects lie plenty of institutions infused with Memphis’ rich cultural heritage. Every building has a tale to tell, whether the story began within the past few months or a century ago. Downtown offers plenty of opportunities for residents to live, play, and learn in their own neighborhood. And the best news? It’s only going to get better.

My Downtown fascination began with a move to South Junction apartments, back when Memphis Magazine operated out of a former warehouse on Tennessee Street. But to usher in my new Downtown era, I needed a spot where I could become a regular. Loflin Yard was the easy first choice, with its close proximity resulting in all-too-frequent visits. I expanded my orbit towards South Main, enticed by the savory scent of Soul Burgers on the grill at Earnestine & Hazel’s, loud music pumping onto the street from local musicians showing off their craft, and plenty of hearty meals at Memphis’ oldest eatery, The Arcade.

Even more hangout options presented themselves as my neighborhood walks continued — Green Beetle, South Main Sushi, Catherine & Mary’s, and new additions like IBIS, Birdies, or the Lobbyist, with the end of the proverbial line stopping me at the bright lights of The Orpheum sign, with Beale Street’s late-night siren song echoing not far away.

FedExForum is home to the Memphis Grizzlies, one of the city’s great unifiers, with Ja Morant’s high-wire act, Jaren Jackson Jr.’s highlight reel blocks, and Desmond Bane’s sharpshooting drawing in bigger crowds as they lead the charge for a championship. At AutoZone Park, roommates Memphis Redbirds and 901 FC make for a fun night out for the whole family (if you can outlast the summer heat, that is).

Any time visitors are in town, or if you simply haven’t toured in a few years, make time for the National Civil Rights Museum. The former Lorraine Motel grounds Downtown in both the hopeful and heartbreaking sides of Memphis history. The museum honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but it’s not just an exploration of the past. Under Dr. Russell Wigginton’s leadership, the museum continues to be a major player in today’s civil rights movement with its programming and messaging.

There’s a shimmer of an even more vibrant and active Downtown in the years to come, with major projects close to fruition. The newly redesigned Tom Lee Park played host to Memphis in May, with the official grand opening set for Labor Day weekend. The Brooks Museum recently broke ground at its new riverfront location, with city leaders envisioning it as Memphis’ new “front porch.” And the Sterick Building, featured in our July issue, has new owners with big plans for the area. There’s already plenty to look forward to every day Downtown, with lots more on the horizon.