There are as many different ways to get married as there are couples uttering their vows. A few years ago, I was thrilled to be my oldest friend’s maid of honor in her classic New Orleans wedding, complete with a second line and dancing into the night. When my own husband and I were married, our chariot was a Subaru. Before we stood before a judge that day, I changed into my (short, gray) wedding dress in the ladies’ room at the county courthouse — to ensure no dog hair was stuck to the fabric. The money we saved helped finance our Paris honeymoon! The constant of any wedding, of course, is the commitment two people make to each other to build a life together, for better or for worse.

For this year’s annual wedding spotlight, we decided to reach out to local photographers who capture the personality and humanity of this city and her people, and work with them to publish imagery of ceremonies they have shot recently. (Thank you to the photographers and the happy couples for allowing us to share these memories with you.)

Rather than telling you exactly how or where to get married, we offer instead these moments of inspiration in all their glorious variety. If you became engaged over the holidays (congratulations!) or have a family member who did, we offer these creative, distinctive Memphis weddings as reminders that your wedding should look and feel just like you. — Anna Traverse

Chase and Katie Wall

Photographs by Smash Studios Photography

× Expand Chase and Katie Wall tied the knot on March 11, 2023. Having met as undergraduates at the University of Memphis, the two held their wedding ceremony and reception at Southern Grace Weddings & Events in Arlington, Tennessee.

× Expand A little bit of rain during the ceremony couldn't dampen the festivities. Some quick thinking and an extra pair of umbrellas meant that proceedings could continue as planned.

Aubrey and Jamie DePew-Kalman

Photography by Jackie McGinnis Photo

× Expand Memphian Aubrey DePew and Jamie Kalman of Sarasota, Florida, met by chance online in early 2020, just before Covid-19 swept the world. “We met in person on July 8, 2020, after both of us lost our homes dueto the pandemic,” says Aubrey. The two full-time performers were forced to move in with their parents, who, as fate would have it, lived near each other, and romance blossomed.

× Expand Aubrey and Jamie DePew-Kalman’s wedding was out of the ordinary. “Our theme, I guess, would be considered ‘dark romance,’” Aubrey says. “We had 124 guests in attendance, and it was absolutely magical. Given that our wedding was on a Tuesday in the middle-of- nowhere Alabama, each and every person who was there had to put forth a lot of time and energy into making it to our wedding. We truly felt all of the love that went into that.”

× Expand “Halloween has been our favorite time of year, so we knew we wanted a Halloween wedding, with spooky vibes, but still elegant, so we ended up having a black-tie affair at a castle!” says Aubrey. “The day is about being surrounded by the people who love you and who are there to celebrate your love.”

Drew Fleming and Alyssa Etheridge

Photographs by Ally Perkins

× Expand Drew Fleming and Alyssa Etheridge met in college, and reconnected eight years ago when they ran into each other at the Beale Street Music Festival. When it came time to tie the knot, they chose to do so at the Shelby County Courthouse.

× Expand “We wanted the day to be about us and keep it simple, but classic. Modern but timeless,” says Drew.

Lars Monia and Chelsea Dezfuli

Photographs by Ashley Benham Photography

× Expand Lars Monia and Chelsea Dezfuli celebrated their wedding at the Metal Museum on May 27, 2023.

× Expand For the couple, it was important to have a venue that was recognizably Memphis before Lars’ work as a nuclear submarine officer for the U.S. Navy relocated them (and their dogs Fiona and River) to Groton, Connecticut.