“I Do.”

Memphis Weddings in Pictures

There are as many different ways to get married as there are couples uttering their vows. A few years ago, I was thrilled to be my oldest friend’s maid of honor in her classic New Orleans wedding, complete with a second line and dancing into the night. When my own husband and I were married, our chariot was a Subaru. Before we stood before a judge that day, I changed into my (short, gray) wedding dress in the ladies’ room at the county courthouse — to ensure no dog hair was stuck to the fabric. The money we saved helped finance our Paris honeymoon! The constant of any wedding, of course, is the commitment two people make to each other to build a life together, for better or for worse.

For this year’s annual wedding spotlight, we decided to reach out to local photographers who capture the personality and humanity of this city and her people, and work with them to publish imagery of ceremonies they have shot recently. (Thank you to the photographers and the happy couples for allowing us to share these memories with you.)

Rather than telling you exactly how or where to get married, we offer instead these moments of inspiration in all their glorious variety. If you became engaged over the holidays (congratulations!) or have a family member who did, we offer these creative, distinctive Memphis weddings as reminders that your wedding should look and feel just like you. — Anna Traverse

Chase and Katie Wall

Photographs by Smash Studios Photography

Aubrey and Jamie DePew-Kalman

Photography by Jackie McGinnis Photo

Drew Fleming and Alyssa Etheridge

Photographs by Ally Perkins

Lars Monia and Chelsea Dezfuli

Photographs by Ashley Benham Photography