Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide: Part 2

The holiday season is upon us, and we’re making our list and checking it twice. If you haven’t yet found the perfect gifts for everyone on yours, now’s the time. This week, we're presenting a variety of options (15 total) for the men, women, and children (and furry friends!) in your life. The best part: These items are all produced locally. From food and music to books and accessories, this truly “homegrown” gift guide showcases some of Memphis’ makers and is sure to please even the most fickle giftees.

My Memphis View

by Mary-Ellen Kelly. My Memphis View presents a collection of mixed-media artist Mary-Ellen Kelly’s photography. Each photo in the 60-page book features a well-known landmark in our beloved city, including the Hernando DeSoto Bridge, Joe’s Liquor and Wines’ Sputnik sign, and B.B. King’s Blues Club. Also available for sale are framed posters spotlighting 24 images and a set of four marble, cork-backed coasters (both products showcase photos from My Memphis View). Book: $40.

Available at a variety of retailers, including Stock & Belle, South Main Book Juggler, and Falling Into Place, or online at maryellenkellydesign.com.

Earrings

by Insectsy. Each pendant and set of earrings, made to order by Insectsy, is crafted from real butterfly and moth wings, but don’t worry: No creatures were harmed in the making of these pieces of jewelry. Insects used are raised in exotic farms and sanctuaries, and after passing naturally, their wings are picked up and crafted into jewelry. The Rainbow Sunset Moth Earrings (pictured), Insectsy’s most popular product, are encased in jeweler’s grade resin. $35.

Available at a variety of retailers, including Maggie’s Pharm, Five and One Social Club, and Lake Edge Gift Shop (Shelby Farms), or online at insectsy.com.

Necklace

by Cheryl Pesce. Cheryl Pesce is an entrepreneur at heart, having previously owned and/or founded other businesses and organizations, including the group practice Mid-South Heart Center and shuttle company Sheryl’s Shuttle Inc., before landing in the jewelry-making business. Pesce uses a variety of materials like leather, freshwater pearls, and gold vermeil to handcraft necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. The Flamingo Necklace (pictured) is made up of repurposed brooches and accented with a pink flamingo. $78.

Available at Cheryl Pesce in Crosstown Concourse (1350 Concourse Avenue) and cherylpesce.com.