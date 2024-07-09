When Santa Clauses Came to Town

Do you believe in Santa? Elvis Presley — who was known to be a pretty generous gift-giver — certainly did. He’s quoted as saying (well, singing), “Here comes Santa Claus riding down Santa Claus Lane.” Elvis probably meant to warble “walking with his feet ten feet off of Beale,” which, using the sublime elfin peppermint magic that pulls all good things together, meant that it was perfectly normal for scores of Santas from around the globe to parade down Beale Street past the Elvis statue on April 28th, a decidedly non-wintry Sunday afternoon.

The big biennial International Santa Celebration convention had just finished a three-day run at the Renasant Convention Center, where Santas had Clausian discussions and then adjourned to wink and wave and ho-ho-ho at astonished passersby. And then they dashed away all. How could you not believe?