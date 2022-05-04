Celebrating Mom

Looking for the perfect gift for Mother's Day? Try these suggestions from local merchants and artisans.

Even though we’re only a few days into May, Memphis already has a lot to celebrate this month, from Grizzlies’ wins (fingers crossed) to the return of events like the Beale Street Music Festival and Memphis in May. Oh — and, of course, we can’t forget Mother’s Day, which is Sunday.

For this day honoring our moms, grandmas, stepmoms, aunts, and maternal figures, we present a gallery of some of our favorite locally made and locally sold gifts that are sure to delight.

Flip through the selections below until inspiration strikes. — Abigail Morici

MEDNIKOW

Designs by Elizabeth Locke in nineteen karat gold:  Pearl earrings ($5,075), Pearl Necklace ($6,000), Venetian Glass “Cupid Riding Lion” pendant with pearls ($5,700), Cabachon and Faceted Aquamarine Ring ($4,450)

BABCOCK GIFTS

William Yeoward Crystal  11" Karen Vase ($690)

NOVEL

Tara Stringfellow’s Memphis. (List price - $27, Novel’s price - $21.60)

ARCHd

Ketanji Brown Jackson Bookends ($46)

PAPER & CLAY

Modern Heirloom Vase and Lotta Vase ($86, $36)

HUMPHREY'S PRIME CUT SHOPPE

Kings and Queens Prime Pack ($150)

FEAST & GRAZE

Cheese and charcuterie focused service creating beautiful boxes and grazing tables.

Just For Me Box ($15), Classic Box ($50), Mother’s Day Cheese Box ($59). Other options available at feastandgraze.com or retail location: 55 S. Main St.

METAL MUSEUM

Julie Cohn Poppy Bronze Necklace ($1,795)

Hand-forged poppy bronze necklace of flowers with hand-formed bronze beads; 19 inches. Inspired by the intricate Otomi embroideries of Oaxaca, Mexico, Julie features floral and fauna themes in this collection. Cohn is a self-taught jeweler with a studio in Dallas, TX. She draws inspiration from nature, primitive ethnic forms, indigenous crafts, and old world processes.

ALEXANDRA BAKER FINE ART

Fine-art prints and canvases ($110 - $4,000)

ALEXANDRA BAKER FINE ART

Fine-art prints and canvases ($110 - $4,000)

MEMPHIS REDBIRDS

Dirty Bird Ball Cap ($40)

ASHTORIA WELLNESS

DefenAge Clinical Power Trio ($380)

Dermatologist-recommended skin care that may correct visible signs of exhaustion, damage, and aging

RIVER CITY RECORDS

Listen To Memphis T-Shirt ($24.88)