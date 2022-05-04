Celebrating Mom

Even though we’re only a few days into May, Memphis already has a lot to celebrate this month, from Grizzlies’ wins (fingers crossed) to the return of events like the Beale Street Music Festival and Memphis in May. Oh — and, of course, we can’t forget Mother’s Day, which is Sunday.

For this day honoring our moms, grandmas, stepmoms, aunts, and maternal figures, we present a gallery of some of our favorite locally made and locally sold gifts that are sure to delight.

Flip through the selections below until inspiration strikes. — Abigail Morici