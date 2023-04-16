Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, see a collection of Southern-made short films, go on a special tour of an exhibit, dance on the lawn at the Overton Park Shell, shop the artist bazaar at Hattiloo, and explore a free Latino Art Exhibit and Multi-Cultural festival. Discover more at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

× Expand images courtesy indie memphis

Indie Memphis and Crosstown Arts present a pay-what-you-can screening of short films in partnership with IF/Then Shorts. This selection of touching documentary shorts is all made by filmmakers throughout the South, from Memphis to Western, rural Texas to New Orleans, and Central Florida.

• Crosstown Theater

• Wednesday, April 19

× Expand "migration of the gods," by harmonia rosales

Explore the Brooks Museum's latest exhibit, Harmonia Rosales: Master Narrative, with Cafe Noir's Jasmine Settles. Settles, a local entrepreneur, owns Café Noir Bookstore and Café that features books by Black, PoC, and LGBTQI+ authors. Join them for an intimate tour of Rosales' vibrant and visceral paintings.

• Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

• Wednesday, April 19

× Expand poster courtesy overton park shell

Returning for its second year, Shell Daze will feature an array of genres like bluegrass, blues, folk, and everything in between. This two-day festival includes Trampled By Turtles, Southern Avenue, Leftover Salmon, Neal Francis, Paul Thorn, and Bailey Bigger. Gather your friends, chairs, and blankets, and enjoy the spring weather on the lawn.

• Overton Park Shell

• Friday, April 21 - 22

× Expand photograph courtesy hattiloo theatre

The University of Memphis Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Collegiate Chapter will host an art show at the Hattiloo Theatre featuring local and UofM student artists! All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Hattiloo Theatre, the only freestanding Black repertory theatre in five surrounding states.

• Hattiloo Theatre

• Friday, April 21

× Expand image courtesy cazateatro theatre group / theatreworks

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group presents this hilarious but genuine comedy about two love birds in two languages. What happens when you find the man of your dreams, and they come from a different culture? What will your mother say? What will your abuela say?? See how things unfold on the stage.

• TheatreWorks

• Friday, April 21 – 23 & 28 – 30

× Expand photograph courtesy arkwings foundation

Check out Arkwings' first-ever free Latino Art Exhibit and Multi-Cultural festival! Find mini-art pieces hidden throughout The Art Yard to take home and enjoy performances from Cazateatro, New Ballet Memphis, Opera Memphis, and more. All activities will be bilingual, helping make this a truly cross-cultural experience. Guests can also explore an artist's market and enjoy live metalsmithing with the Mobile Memphis Metal Museum.

• Arkwings Foundation

• Saturday, April 22