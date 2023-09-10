Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, stop by and see a new exhibit, become inspired while getting creative, get down at the first-ever WYXR DJ night, enjoy the breeze on the lawn, and see "Fat Ham." Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

At ARTSmemphis, we are showcasing two outstanding artists: Sharon Havelka and Paula Kovarik. Sharon, a Memphis native, specializes in sculptural quilts, using mixed media and found objects to tell stories that reflect the blend of her Delta Chinese heritage and Southern culture. Paula, a former ArtsAccelerator grantee, explores the unseen through fabric and thread, creating intricate compositions that reveal inner thoughts. Come by, say hello, and see these award-winning and prestigious artists' works.

ARTSmemphis / Monday, September 11

Experience the joy of creative expression during this complimentary studio art course exclusively for adults aged 55 and above. Led by professional teaching artists, each session draws inspiration from the museum's vast collection and offers lifelong learning through the arts. Attendees will craft unique masterpieces that they will showcase at the end.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art / Wednesday, September 13

Mark your calendars for the first-ever WYXR DJ Night, where you can enjoy a diverse musical experience curated by local DJs David Swider, the host of "The New New Soft Shoe Show," and DJ Rhinestonee, renowned for "Bread & Butter Radio." This unique fundraising event is dedicated to supporting the station and promises a night of eclectic tunes.

Bar DKDC / Wednesday, September 13

Experience the soulful sounds of Brian "Breeze" Cayolle, a master of saxophone, clarinet, and vocals rooted in the musical traditions of New Orleans and Memphis. Enjoy a night of exceptional music, cocktails, and food trucks on the First Horizon Foundation Plaza. Don't miss this chance to savor the musical journey of Brian "Breeze" Cayolle with his three acclaimed albums and a repertoire that spans the rich tapestry of American music.

Germantown Performing Arts Center / Thursday, September 14

See this hilarious and mouthwatering twist on Shakespeare's Hamlet set in the heart of the American South. Join "Juicy" as he returns home following his father's passing, facing a web of corruption and betrayal. Get tickets to this unique exploration of Shakespeare's classic tale, infused with Southern flavor and uproarious humor.

The Circuit Playhouse / Friday, September 15 - October 8