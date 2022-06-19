Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis: June 19-25

Discover new Memphis artists, learn the latest in music education, and watch a whirlwind of never-before-seen plays in town this week. Find more local arts events at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

× Expand photograph by jamie harmon

Discover Mark Edgar Stuart live in The Grove as a part of the BlueBird Concerts! Grab your friends to enjoy cocktails, corn hole, and food trucks while listening to Stuart's bright, nostalgic, and moving tunes.

• The Grove at GPAC

• June 24

× Expand Photograph courtesy university of Memphis

Calling all music educators! The University of Memphis invites you to the first Music Education Innovation Summit to learn and celebrate the groundbreaking practices changing traditional band, orchestra, and chorus programs. Highlighting local, regional, and nationally acclaimed educators, the one-day Summit hopes to highlight the trailblazers in music instruction.

• University of Memphis, University Center

• June 24

× Expand Photograph courtesy thomas campbell

Visit the Metal Museum to see the latest work by studio artist and fifth-generation steelworker Thomas Campbell. Inspired by working in his family's 136-year-old steel fabrication business, Campbell's exhibit combines his artistic vision with decades-old industrial practices for work that pushes boundaries.

• Metal Museum

• Through July 17

× Expand photograph courtesy stax music academy

Pack a picnic basket and listen to the next generation of Memphis musicians. As a part of the Stax Music Academy program, these upcoming artists are showcasing their vocals and promising plenty of blues, R&B, rock-and-roll, and soul.

• Overton Park Shell

• June 25

× Expand photograph courtesy lone tree live

For one day only, LoneTree Live presents six ten-minute plays produced by six writers, six directors, and 24 actors in just 24 hours! Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness Memphis creatives and work that may never be seen again.

• TheatreWorks at the Square

• June 25