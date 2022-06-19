Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis: June 19-25

Discover new Memphis artists, learn the latest in music education, and watch a whirlwind of never-before-seen plays in town this week. Find more local arts events at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.
photograph by jamie harmon
Bluebird Concerts: Mark Edgar Stuart
Discover Mark Edgar Stuart live in The Grove as a part of the BlueBird Concerts! Grab your friends to enjoy cocktails, corn hole, and food trucks while listening to Stuart's bright, nostalgic, and moving tunes.
• The Grove at GPAC
• June 24
Photograph courtesy university of Memphis
Memphis Music Education Innovation Summit
Calling all music educators! The University of Memphis invites you to the first Music Education Innovation Summit to learn and celebrate the groundbreaking practices changing traditional band, orchestra, and chorus programs. Highlighting local, regional, and nationally acclaimed educators, the one-day Summit hopes to highlight the trailblazers in music instruction.
• University of Memphis, University Center
• June 24
Photograph courtesy thomas campbell
Tributaries: Thomas Campbell | Corollary
Visit the Metal Museum to see the latest work by studio artist and fifth-generation steelworker Thomas Campbell. Inspired by working in his family's 136-year-old steel fabrication business, Campbell's exhibit combines his artistic vision with decades-old industrial practices for work that pushes boundaries.
• Metal Museum
• Through July 17
photograph courtesy stax music academy
2022 Orion Free Concert Series: Stax Music Academy
Pack a picnic basket and listen to the next generation of Memphis musicians. As a part of the Stax Music Academy program, these upcoming artists are showcasing their vocals and promising plenty of blues, R&B, rock-and-roll, and soul.
• Overton Park Shell
• June 25
photograph courtesy lone tree live
The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis
For one day only, LoneTree Live presents six ten-minute plays produced by six writers, six directors, and 24 actors in just 24 hours! Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness Memphis creatives and work that may never be seen again.
• TheatreWorks at the Square
• June 25