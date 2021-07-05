The Dixon Gallery and Gardens “Memphis 2021” Exhibit Focuses on Local Flavor

Want a taste of local artistic talent? Then hop in the car once you've finished reading this and zoom on over to The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, because its popular “Memphis 2021” exhibit is only around until Sunday, July 11th.

"Memphis has long been a national center for innovative cultural production," according to a statement from the Dixon. "That tradition continues today, with visual artists working in a variety of genres and media across our city. ‘Memphis 2021’ celebrates the vibrancy and originality of artists working in Memphis in this third decade of the twenty-first century, through more than 50 colorful paintings, prints, sculptures, examples of fiber art, and a special installation work — all by artists who have chosen to call Memphis home and invest in the local arts community."

"The artists in Memphis 2021 are talented, hugely creative, sometimes hilarious, and always hardworking, but they are also some of the nicest people you would ever want to meet," says Kevin Sharp, Linda W. and S. Herbert Rhea Director at the Dixon. "Their show is amazing and I am very proud of them all."

The hyperlocal contemporary work on display at “Memphis 2021” places an emphasis on color, texture, and scale. But the exhibit also wants to carry both a sense of place and community responsibility, with much of the work an appetizer for what Memphis' artists have in store for the 2020s. The list of participating artists includes:

Alex Paulus

Paula Kovarik

Johana Moscoso

Mae Aur

Roger Allan Cleaves

Sharon Havelka

Debbie Pacheco

Rick Nitsche

Mary K. VanGieson

Justin Bowles

Mary Jo Karimnia

Meredith Olinger

Frances Berry

Juan Rojo

Jennifer Sargent

Carrol McTyre

Katherine George

Nick Hewlett

Jonah Westbrook

Danny Broadway

Click through the photos below for a preview of what “Memphis 2021” has to offer.

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy Dixon Gallery and Gardens Memphis 2021 Works by Danny Broadway × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy Dixon Gallery and Gardens Memphis 2021 Works by Mary K. VanGieson × 3 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy Dixon Gallery and Gardens Memphis 2021 Works by Johana Moscoso × 4 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy Dixon Gallery and Gardens Memphis 2021 Works by Frances Berry × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy Dixon Gallery and Gardens Memphis 2021 Justin Bowles' Heirloom Friendship × 6 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy Dixon Gallery and Gardens Memphis 2021 Paula Kovarik's Pink Rivers hangs in the middle of the exhibit. Prev Next

For those interested in learning more about the people behind the easel, sculpture, or installation, the Dixon is hosting an artist reception on Thursday, July 8th from 5 to 8 p.m. Register for the event here.