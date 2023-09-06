Stax Music Academy Takes the Stage in New York City

With Booker T. Jones Live at Lincoln Center — 07.12.2023

They could have declared July 12th Booker T. Jones Day in New York City, as Lincoln Center hosted two events in his honor. It began with a career retrospective, where a packed house heard WYXR’s own Jared “Jay B.” Boyd interview Jones. Later, Jones joined the Stax Music Academy as part of the “Summer for the City” concert series.