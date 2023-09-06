Stax Music Academy Takes the Stage in New York City

× Expand photograph by chris m. junior Booker T. Jones

They could have declared July 12th Booker T. Jones Day in New York City, as Lincoln Center hosted two events in his honor. It began with a career retrospective, where a packed house heard WYXR’s own Jared “Jay B.” Boyd interview Jones. Later, Jones joined the Stax Music Academy as part of the “Summer for the City” concert series.

× Expand photograph by chris m. junior Rachael Walker and Khaylah Jones stepped to the front in perfect harmony.

× Expand photograph by chris m. junior After Jones left the stage, the party raged on with Joi Stubbs, Nicholas Dickerson, Pasley Thompson, and Rachael Walker.

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH by Claire James / Courtesy SMA New Yorkers thronged to the stage by the hundreds to hear the Memphis Sound played by its most devoted acolytes.

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH by Claire James / Courtesy SMA Onetime wunderkind Jones celebrated a brilliant performance with SMA students, music director Sam Franklin (far right), and vocal instructor Brenae Johnson (left).