Power Players 2020

Welcome to the 2020 edition of Inside Memphis Business’ Power Players. These are the people who get things done in and around Memphis, from top executives to specialists in a variety of areas required to keep our economy healthy.

This year we’ve done some things a bit differently, all to the good. We have more than 500 Power Players, more than in last year’s list. Also, we’re now in Memphis magazine, which this year has become the new home for IMB.

We’ve streamlined the look, keeping the essential information on the listed movers and shakers while making the presentation more dynamic graphically. In addition, we’ve added a graphic ”SOE” for those Power Players who are also members of the Society of Entrepreneurs.

Enjoy this essential reference to an important cast of characters who are shaping commerce in the Mid-South, and who work every day to make this place the City of Good Abode.

