Scenes from the 2024 CEOs of the Year Awards Breakfast

Contemporary Media CEO Anna Traverse with the winners of the 2024 CEOs of the Year.

Since 2012, Contemporary Media Inc. has been honoring leadership. From small businesses to large corporations, we recognize the chief executive officers at various institutions who have been leading the way in not only running their businesses and nonprofits, but have been working to improve the community.

The list is impressive, and this year we honored four CEOs who have been setting records and forging new relationships. We asked for nominations from both the public and members of our team. Like most years, we received plenty of names worthy of being recognized here today; but that’s always a good problem to have. It speaks to the volume of talented leaders and executives who uplift their organizations and, by extension, our community.

The 2024 honorees are Rick James of Castle Retail Group; Pat Mitchell Worley of Soulsville Foundation; Boyden Moore of Orgill; and Dwayne Spencer of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis.

On April 16, 2024, we hosted a breakfast honoring the recipients of the award at Hardin Hall at the Memphis Botanic Garden. Presenting Sponsors were ProTech Services Group and eBiz Solutions, both longtime supporters of the recognition.

The keynote speaker was Ted Townsend, president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, who presented an encouraging picture of developments going on in the region that are improving what's going on in the city on several levels. The CEO of Contemporary Media, Anna Traverse, gathered the honored CEOs for a panel discussion that reflected the various challenges and triumphs encountered in their organizations.

Profiles of the 2024 CEOs of the Year are in the April issue of Memphis Magazine and are also in our online edition. Below, a gallery of images from the breakfast event at the Botanic Garden. ALL PHOTOGRAPHS BY STEVE ROBERTS.