2024 CEO of the Year Nominations Are Open

2024 CEO of the Year nominations are now open!

Every year, Memphis Magazine honors several CEOs who have proven to be exemplary in their fields, leading their companies to success on local, regional, national, and international stages.

We are currently accepting nominations for the 2024 CEO of the Year awards. Memphis is blessed with tremendously talented executives in charge of their companies and organizations, and we want to hear from you about the best in the business. Pitch us on why they should get the award: vision, achievements, business philosophy, employee relations, management style, special qualities. Five candidates will be selected for the 2024 awards, and will be featured in the April issue of Memphis Magazine. An awards banquet will also be held for the winners in April.

You can read profiles of our 2023 winners here.

Please fill out the form below with your nomination by Friday, February 16th. For further questions, please contact Samuel X. Cicci: scicci@contemporary-media.com