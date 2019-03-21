The Memphis WREC-TV News Car in the 1960s

News organizations today have all sorts of wonderful gadgets available when their reporters and photographers need to race to the scene of a fire, car wreck, or even a rare public appearance of, say, Vance Lauderdale. They have helicopters and airplanes and drones (I think) and motorcycles and Bird Scooters and ... well, they have lots of neat stuff.

But in the 1960s, WREC-TV had this fine station wagon, alerting the world that inside was the WREC-TV Channel 3 "News Reel Photographer." On the tailgate, a banner reminded viewers "There's More to See on Channel 3."

Too bad this old photo is in black and white. I bet the car was red and white, to attract attention.

And even though I think this is a Plymouth or Chrysler, I'm not entirely sure, so I'll leave it to readers to tell me the exact make, model, and year. The name is on the tailgate, but I can't read it. The taillights are too fancy, I believe, for a Ford or Chevrolet, but I could be wrong.

Oh, and it's parked on Second Street in front of The Peabody because — believe it or not — WREC (now WREG) had its TV studios in the basement in the hotel. Note the neon sign over the entrance.

Where is this fine car now, I wonder? In a junkyard, or restored as part of someone's collection?