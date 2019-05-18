A Very Unusual Old Postcard from Memphis

In the early 1900s, postcard manufacturers produced thousands and thousands of what came to be called "large-letter" postcards.

You've seen them, if you're old enough to see postcards at all. They almost always say "Greetings from _____." They almost always feature the name of the city or state in very large letters, and within the borders of those letters are miniature images of that location's landmarks — usually buildings.

So here we have one that doesn't follow the usual format. Oh sure, the bottom word "Memphis" carries images of some of our city's best-known buildings. I recognize the old Cotton Exchange, the Tennessee Trust Building, and the D.T. Porter Building, among others.

But what to make of the part of the card that says "GREETINGS"? Here, the postcard manufacturer has completed the design with tiny portraits of women, in a variety of poses and attire. I don't know if these are indeed Memphis women, or if they are simply stock images used by the publisher.

But it's an unusual design, and one that I haven't seen before. Just thought I'd share it.