Inside Memphis Business: The 2020 CEOs of the Year

Inside Memphis Business takes nominations for outstanding CEOs. It’s heartening to look at the array of leaders all over the city devoted not only to making their respective businesses successful but also to raising the bar for what makes Memphis remarkable. As in the past, we chose four bosses according to the number of employees who are in their organizations. You'll be able to read each of their profiles here in the coming days, as well as in the pages of our February issue, and you’ll see that every one of them is making a difference:

Dr. James Downing, CEO, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

George Hernandez, CEO, Campbell Clinic

William "Will" Chase, CEO, Triumph Bank

Briggette Green, Managing Partner, TopCat Masonry

This is the eighth year of these awards, given to exceptional local leaders. They were selected by a panel from Contemporary Media, Inc., which publishes IMB as well as Memphis magazine, the Memphis Flyer, and Memphis Parent.

A breakfast honoring the CEOs will be held on February 20th at Hardin Hall at Memphis Botanic Garden. Jack Soden of Elvis Presley Enterprises, one of the winners from last year, will address the gathering. The presenting sponsor of CEO of the Year is eBiz Solutions. Tickets for the breakfast are $25 per person. Tables of 10 are available for $200, a savings of 20 percent. For tickets, go to insidememphisbusiness.com.

You’ve noticed, of course, that Inside Memphis Business is now inside Memphis magazine. We’re combining the two publications so that the IMB stories that have run in a separate magazine will now appear in issues of Memphis.

We expect to provide the same content, including columns by Tom Jones and David S. Waddell, and longer stories by Andy Meek, such as the one on the future of banking our February issue. We’ll also have our annual CEOs of the Year, and later in the year we will reveal our Innovators of the Year. We’re continuing our coverage throughout the year of developments in the region, top meeting places with our Venue Menu, and philanthropy.

In April, look for our annual Power Players listing inside Memphis magazine along with profiles of new inductees into the Society of Entrepreneurs.

There’s plenty going on in Bluff City business and you can now read all about it in Memphis magazine.