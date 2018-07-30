Estella Mayhue-Greer

For decades, Mayhue-Greer has helped feed food-insecure families. She’s currently president and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank, which fights hunger in a 31-county service area, and has worked for the organization since 1996 as agency relations director, director of programs, and vice president and chief operating officer. Among her accomplishments: initiating childhood hunger programs, starting the Mobile Pantry program to increase food distribution to rural counties, streamlining warehouse and distribution operations, and launching the Feeding Seniors initiative. In 2012, Shelby County government transferred the USDA commodity distribution program to the Mid-South Food Bank. She is a current member of the Trezevant Manor Board of Directors, UT College of Medicine Advisory Board, and Kiwanis Club of Memphis. In 2015, she received the Humanitarian of the Year award from the Memphis City Council.