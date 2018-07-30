Audrey Gregory

As CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare, Gregory is responsible for overseeing all areas of operations at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett. Born in Jamaica, she moved to the United States for college, traveling with her husband during his military career in the U.S. Army. Gregory began her career with Tenet Healthcare, which operates Saint Francis, in 2004 at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Florida, as director of emergency services before advancing to director of nursing and, in 2008, chief nursing officer. In 2011, she was promoted to COO at Saint Francis Hospital, where she was responsible for all aspects of day-to-day operations at the 519-bed facility. She moved to Placentia-Linda Hospital in California to take over as CEO in 2014 but returned to Memphis in 2016.