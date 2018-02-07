Lost in the Woods

× Expand Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore

This is difficult. As an unabashed Justin Timberlake fan, I was a bit worried when the trailer for Man of the Woods first appeared. The flanneled, country living JT wasn’t what we’d come to expect. While the original boy band aesthetic had receded slightly, there was still some hefty pop influence coursing through his last effort, The 20/20 Experience. For the new album, Timberlake had promised a sound going back to his roots, which ostensibly meant a more Memphis sound. I’ve had a few days to digest the new content, so is Man of the Woods a product of Memphis?

It doesn't seem that way. If it is, I’m not sure where that’s supposed to pop up. Is it on the jarring electro-funk dance track “Filthy?” Is it on Supplies, with its references to living in The Walking Dead? Or maybe the Bee Gee’s-sounding “Montana” is supposed to be an homage to his Memphis heritage?

On second thought, where are these woods? The music video for “Filthy” has a dancing robot presented at a conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. “Supplies” features a post-apocalyptic world notably devoid of any type of forestry or greenery. “Livin Off the Land,” however, might be woodsmen’s best bet for a nature-centric song, with Timberlake singing about becoming one with nature. It’s difficult, however, to really make an argument that any of the songs are genuinely Memphis or woodsy. It’s perhaps “Wave,” a staccato guitar-filled number that evokes the image of a fun vacation in tropical paradise, that seems the most genuine. There’s nothing wrong with that kind of fun, but when you consider this is from a pop juggernaut who churned out “SexyBack,” “Cry Me A River,” and “Rock Your Body,” it becomes a bit more concerning.

There’s no denying that the music landscape has changed since JT initially climbed to the summit of the pop industry, and maybe his star is beginning to decline a bit. However, that’s not to say the album is a dud. I can’t stop listening to the upbeat “Sauce,” while it’s easy to get into a trance while head bobbing to “Breeze Off the Pond.” Plus, he ventures into new territory with “Say Something,” a nice little duet with Chris Stapleton that might have stood out more were it not for a lack of lyrical complexity. Ultimately, the album seems split between two different themes. If he'd chosen to commit one way or the other, the album may have been better off for it.

So where does Timberlake stand? At 37, now married and with a child, the singer who brought sexy back may have to find a new direction for his music. While Man of the Woods doesn’t stack up next to the other albums in his discography, Timberlake-bashing seems to be in vogue in 2018, so take the immense outpouring of hatred on the internet with a grain of salt. If artists are never willing to try out new things with their work, then what’s even the point? Either way, after a lackluster album release and Super Bowl halftime performance, the onus is on him to prove that he’s still got the magic. However, this is still Justin Timberlake. When considering the immense talent, producers, and pop culture allies in his arsenal, it would be foolish to count him out. Memphis can see for itself when he rolls through the FedExForum on May 30. You'll find me in the floor seats.