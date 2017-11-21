Turkey Trouble

The unthinkable has happened. Just like the scene in A Christmas Story, the neighbors' pack of unruly dogs have rampaged into your kitchen, knocked over the table, and devoured the whole dang turkey before making a quick escape. Your in-laws are about to arrive, and when they see the carnage, thanksgiving will be ruined. What a disaster.

Whether your meal preparations were derailed by carnivorous canines or you simply forgot to plan an appropriate feast, even two days out there are options to salvage the experience. Several Memphis restaurants will stay open this Thursday. The clock’s ticking, so be sure to plan out your day accordingly.

The Cupboard Cafe

One of Memphis’ favorite casual home-style diners, the Cupboard Cafe has you covered for a Thanksgiving day emergency. The holiday menu includes turkey & dressing and baked ham specials, alongside chicken and fish dishes. An extensive vegetable list includes the classic casserole and green bean options, but you may want to mix it up with turnip greens or fried green tomatoes instead. The Cupboard Cafe does not accept Thanksgiving reservations, so arrive early for a prime spot.

The Cupboard Cafe, 1400 Union Ave., 901-276-8015

The Peabody Hotel - Chez Philippe or Capriccio Grill

For those really in a pinch, the Peabody Hotel offers two Thanksgiving dinner options. Chez Philippe offers seating from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The four-course meal starts with apple terrine and cauliflower bisque before a choice of either pork loin or maple-brined turkey. Crispy cheesecake or pumpkin & pecan pie with toasted white chocolate ice cream round out the meal.

Reservations: 901-529-4000

For a cheaper option, the hotel’s Italian Steakhouse, Capriccio Grill, offers a three-course experience. Start with creamy pumpkin soup with Cajun lobster or a salad, and then move on to your choice of roasted turkey or glazed ham. The pumpkin and pecan pie duo from Chez Philippe make an appearance at Capriccio as well, although an intriguing second option for dessert is a peanut butter cup cheesecake.

Reservations: 901-529-4000

Peabody Hotel, 149 Union Ave.

Tug’s Casual Grill

Over on Harbor Town, Tug’s Casual Grill provides a Thanksgiving three-course special from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Butternut squash soup, seafood gumbo, or a house green salad precede a choice of either prime rib or traditional roast turkey. Satisfy your sweet tooth and go home stuffed with pie and ice cream, or branch out with the chocolate mousse.

Tug’s Casual Grill, 51 Harbor Town Sq., 901-260-3344

University of Memphis Holiday Inn

The University of Memphis hotel’s Grand Ballroom plays host to a giant Thanksgiving Champagne Brunch with an extended menu comprising dozens of everyone’s favorite brunch items from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Specialty areas include carving, chafing dish, pasta, and waffle & omelette stations. Call for your spot before the extensive buffet is all booked up.

University of Memphis Holiday Inn, 3700 Central Ave., 901-678-5410