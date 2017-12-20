’Tis the Season in Memphis

× Expand Photo courtesy Memphis Zoo

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and if you haven’t already, it’s not too late to get into the holiday spirit.

Here’s a list of places around town, where you can get into the spirit and experience the wonder of the holidays up close:

Holiday Wonders

Wander through the Memphis Botanic Garden’s holiday wonderland. The Garden has four unique areas to experience, each with its own theme. There’s an interactive snow area, an area featuring a LED light show and the City of Memphis Christmas tree, a glowing sculpture garden, as well as a heated outdoor sitting area with snacks, hot chocolate, and yep, you guessed it - adult beverages.

Free for members and kids under two, $5 for ages two to 12, $8 for seniors, and $10 for adults; open through Dec. 30th

Starry Nights

You can drive through holiday displays with over 1.5 million lights at Shelby Farms. Each light display features either a traditional holiday scene or Memphis landmark.

$20 to $150 (based on size of car); open through Dec. 29th

Enchanted Forest

Take the kiddos (or yourself) to the Festival of Trees at the Pink Palace Enchanted Forest of twinkling trees. Meet toy-making elves and playful animated penguins, see a model train venture through a snow-dusted village, and breathe in the aromas of the Gingerbread village.

$5 for children and seniors, $6 for adults; Open through Dec. 31st

Zoo Lights

The Memphis Zoo is again hosting Zoo lights, a holiday celebration with “snow,” light displays, a 90-foot-tall LED Ferris wheel, and ice skating rink. You can also check in on Santa at his workshop and even see live reindeer.

$7 for zoo members, $9 for non-members (additional costs for Ferris wheel rides and ice skating); open through Dec. 30th

And here are some free ways to get into the holiday spirit:

Check out decorated Christmas trees and light displays on the Main Street mall, Mud Island, in the Peabody Hotel, at Crosstown Concourse, Court Square, Graceland, and Soulsville.