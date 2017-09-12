× Expand Photo by Flickr user thierry ehrmann

Say ‘ello to my little friend Oliver Stone. Those who are devout cinema buffs probably know who he is. Heck, you may not even have to be big into cinema to know who he is. How could you not, right? However, if you’ve been sheltered under a rock your entire life like me, you may know his movies but not know the artist behind them. Of course, everyone knows Scarface. The iconic lines and imagery from the movie remain part of our pop culture today. You can thank Stone for that — he wrote the screenplay.

Oliver Stone has directed, written, and produced a cornucopia of American classics, like Born on the Fourth of July, Natural Born Killers, and Any Given Sunday. Many of Stone’s films focus on 20th century controversial political issues in America, as can be seen in Natural Born Killers, JFK, and Nixon. Of course, that’s not what all of his movies are about. You’ve also got gangster films like Scarface and biographical flicks like The Doors.

To honor this All-American film god, Malco Summer Drive-In will be playing a triple feature of Oliver Stone films this Saturday, September 16th: Scarface, Natural Born Killers, and The Doors. This movie night is just one of a series of throwback movie nights otherwise known as Time Warp, which is brought to you by Black Lodge Video and Malco.

Each month, Time Warp will feature different movie themes. Next month they will be showcasing iconic horror flicks like Psycho and Halloween with a theme entitled Shocktober 4: Legends of Horror Psycho.

The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and movies will start promptly at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, but kids under the age of 10 get in free. However, some of these movies aren’t very well geared toward kids, so it’s probably wise to leave them at home if you can.

Check out this clip from Scarface:

