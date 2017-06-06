Save the Mighty Wurlitzer

× Expand Photo courtesy Orpheum Theatre Group

You may have noticed the Orpheum's Mighty Wurlizter during the venue's annual Summer Movie Series. Today, the instrument needs our help.

The historic organ was built in New York in 1928 and shipped to the Orpheum in September of that year. Originally used for vaudeville shows and silent movies, it has remained a fixture in the theatre for nearly 90 years.

The Orpheum Theatre Group recently commissioned a study, completed by JL Weiler, Inc. of Chicago — the nation's most noted restorer of theatre organs — which estimated that without major improvements the organ will be inoperable within a year and a half.

To fully restore the instrument, approximately $500,000 worth of rebuilding will be needed.

In a press release, Brett Batterson, President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group, said, "We invite the entire community to help us save this important piece of the Orpheum's history. Multiple generations of patrons have enjoyed the Mighty Wurlitzer organ and we want to ensure that future generations continue to experience it."

Restoration will require the organ be shipped to JL Weiler's shop for rebuilding.

Ushers will collect donations before and after every Orpheum Theatre event. Patrons can mail support to PO Box 3370 Memphis, TN 38173 and designate the "Wurlitzer Campaign." To donate online, visit www.orpheum-memphis.com.