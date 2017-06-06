Papa Don McMinn, Memphis Music Legend, has died

Blues music legend Homer L. "Don" McMinn, also known as Papa Don, passed away on June 4, 2017, after a brief illness.

A word from his family:

McMinn was instrumental in the rebirth of Beale Street in the 80s, and for years was the entertainment director and leader of the house band at Rum Boogie Cafe. Everyone who was anyone came by, and when the big names came to town to record or perform, they stopped in to jam with him.

McMinn recorded several albums and performed on many others. He toured the world multiple times playing his style of Boogie and Delta Blues for fans everywhere. McMinn loved to give back to the music community and did so by mentoring and teaching many musicians through the years. There was no greater pride for him than working with his children and grandson in the studio and on stage.

McMinn's first love was always his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Homer J and Ida Mae McMinn. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Judy; daughters, Lorina, Tina, and Nicole and her wife Laura Fortgang; sons, Doug and his wife Mandy, Rome and his wife Shannon; grandchildren, Sterlin, Kera Clark and her husband Matthew, and Michael. He also leaves three great-grandsons.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 7, 2017, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Brantley-Phillips Funeral Home, 2470 Hwy. 51 S., Hernando, Mississippi. A music-filled Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2017, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Neil's Music Room, 5725 Quince, Memphis, Tennessee.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN., the Memphis Blues Society, or a charity of your choice.