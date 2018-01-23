× Expand Photo by Flickr user Brent Moore

EDM artist and dubstep veteran Datsik, along with other dubstep artists Space Jesus, Riot Ten, and Wooli, will take the stage tonight, January 23rd, at Daisyland, a series of electronic dance music events hosted at the New Daisy.

Datsik, otherwise known as Troy Beetles, is on his second Ninja Nation Tour. The first Ninja Nation Tour, which took place in 2015, featured special guests ETC!ETC!, Kennedy Jones, Trolley Snatcha, and more.

Beetles hails from British Columbia, and he derives much of his inspiration from Excision and Wu-Tang Clan. Since 2009, he has recorded or performed with other notable artists like The Crystal Method, Steve Aoki, and Infected Mushroom.

His sound has been described as dark and robotic, funky and gangster, and dirty.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

The New Daisy, previously known for featuring rock and alternative music, now hosts Daisyland events around twice a month. Daisyland, which attracts an eccentric crowd of 20- and 30-somethings, was established in 2015 following a change of ownership and renovations to the building. Some of the newer changes to the venue include a new Funktion One sound system, chandeliers in the main hall, and cushy theater seating in the balcony.

Daisyland has hosted a number of notorious EDM artists the likes of Crystal Method, Paul Oakenfold, PANTyRAiD, and more.

Be sure not to miss out on Daisyland’s upcoming shows in February: Excision featuring The Paradox on February 13th and Big Gigantic with Shallou on February 14th.