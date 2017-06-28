× Expand Photo courtesy Memphis Farmers Market

There will now be a second Memphis Farmers Market (MFM) Downtown located in Court Square Park beginning today and continuing every Wednesday through the end of September.

The new mid-week market, dubbed Memphis Farmers Market Squared or MFM2, featuring both old and new MFM vendors will be open 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The Market’s director Allison Cook says the second location is in step with MFM’s mission of creating lasting marketplaces for its vendors and shoppers.

“We invite the Downtown community to join us on Wednesdays to restock their refrigerators and pantries mid-week,” says Cook.

MFM2 will offer shoppers everything from handmade pottery and other artisan products, to flowers and soaps, meat and eggs, and fresh fruit and vegetables from local farms.

There will also be food trucks and live music.

“Consider it your healthy happy hour,” Cook says.

The second market comes as a result of the MFM partnering with the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC).

“We welcome MFM2 to the neighborhood,” says president and CEO of DMC Terence Patterson. “This is a great opportunity for our Downtown workforce, residents, and visitors to experience fresh food shopping just steps from their offices, homes, and hotels. With the Court Square location, we hope this market becomes a regular Wednesday stop for Downtowners and Uptowners.”

Started a little over a decade ago, the original Memphis Farmers Market at the Central Station pavilion at G.E. Patterson and South Front Street opens shop from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays through October.

Since 2012, the MFM, whose objective is to provide access to fresh, local foods to everyone, has been certified to accept SNAP benefits through a program aimed to provide people on government assistance a direct line to fresh foods.

The second marketplace in Court Square Park will also accept SNAP benefits.