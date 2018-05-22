In a Lather

× Expand Kidpreneurs Mallory Iyana and Madison Star

Last Saturday, a crowd gathered at a shop in a small, neat strip mall on Summer Avenue. Inside, beakers bubbled with colorful liquids, while guests milled about sampling the wares of Angels and Tomboys, on this their opening day.

Angels and Tomboys is a beauty and bodycare line created by kidpreneurs Madison Star & Mallory Iyana. The siblings had always been interested in their mother’s lotions and shampoos and salves. But one thing they didn’t like was the smell. So they created their own kid-friendly scents and then they pitched the idea on Shark Tank. Mark Cuban and Daymond John liked the idea and invested.

The girls, who were accompanied on the show by their mother Viara, brought the sass. They sang and danced and generally charmed the sharks. They asked for $55,000 in exchange for 20 percent ownership. The deal they received was $60,000 for 33 percent.

Angels and Tomboys offers an array of products, shampoos, body sprays, and lotions in scents such as "Frozen Hot Chocolate, "Lemonade Donuts," "Watermelon Funk,'' "Cotton Candied Apples,'' "Cherry Star Glam'' and "Strawberry Cupcake.'' Customers can mix up their own products as well in the store’s lab.

Angels and Tomboys is next door to the Green Goddess, a popcorn and tea lounge, which opened the same day by their aunt Omi Iyalaje.

Angels and Tomboys is located at 3078 Summer.