A Ferris wheel ride on a stomach full of deep-fried Oreos and Pronto Pups could be in the near future for many Memphians, as the Delta Fair and Music Festival will return to Agricenter International this weekend for the tenth year in a row.

It’ll run from Friday, September 1st, through Sunday, September 10th.

This year there are scheduled musical performances by Blackberry Smoke, the Bellamy Brothers, Aaron Carter, Filter, and about 50 others.

Also scheduled are lawn mower and waterless yacht races, a beauty pageant, and the inaugural Delta Dash 5k/10k race.

If none of that peaks your interest, there will also be craft demos including, basket weaving, chair caning, knitting, and calligraphy workshops.

And what’s a fair without circus attractions, a haunted house, mechanical bull, petting zoo, and an interaction barnyard where kids can milk goats, watch eggs hatch, and play in hay.

Theme days at the fair are as follows:

Monday, September 4th: Mid-South Jeep Day

Tuesday, September 5th: $10 Wristband Day

Wednesday, September 6th: Senior Day/Bike Night

Thursday, September 7th: College Night/$1 Ride Day

Friday, September 8th: Homeschool Day

Sunday, September 10th: Latino Day/Military Day

Tickets for the fair range from free (for children under 4) to $15 (for adults after 6 p.m. on weekends).

More information about the fair, as well as all ticket prices and hours of operation, can be found on the Delta Fair website.