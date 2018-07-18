× Expand Photo courtesy MER

This Saturday, July 21, Memphis Escape Rooms celebrates its 3rd annual Founders Day.

MER celebrated its first two Founders Days, the anniversary of its grand opening on July 20, 2015, by hosting a game day featuring games, challenges, and puzzles in The Backyard of the downtown location.

This year, MER is doing it a bit differently. The company has expanded its limits to the entire city by presenting its first City Escape Game, a scavenger hunt with a twist, or “an escape room without walls.”

While they are remaining hush-hush about specific details, they have given us a bit of a hint as to what to expect.

“There will be a variety of challenges ranging from more physical activities to our more typical puzzles and riddles,” says Heather Fjord, marketing specialist for MER.

The best part? The top three winners will receive cash prizes:

First place: $1,000

Second place: $500

Third place: $250

At 2 p.m., teams consisting of two to five players will meet at Memphis Escape Rooms’ downtown location to receive the initial clue. From there, teams will drive around the city solving conundrums until the game ends at 5 p.m.

When the game is over, participants will be able to attend the special after party, which will feature mini games and refreshments.

Memphis Escape Rooms is accepting registrations until July 20th. Click here to register and to view pricing.

For more information about the event, visit City Escape Game's official website or Memphis Escape Room's Facebook page.