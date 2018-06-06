Collaborate and Listen

× Expand Photo courtesy Blueshift

Memphis’ own Blueshift Ensemble is collaborating with New York-based ICEBERG New Music to bring a unique twist on classical music to Memphians at Crosstown Concourse next Thursday, June 14th.

This free concert, sponsored in part by Amro Music, will feature Blueshift Ensemble performing compositions laid out by ICEBERG New Music composers Harry Stafylakis, Stephanie Ann Boyd, Alex Burtzos, Jonathan Russ, and Derek Cooper.

ICEBERG New Music, founded in 2016 by Alex Burztos, is a group of ten composers whose focus is to integrate their vast musical backgrounds (from musical theater to indie rock and electronic installations) to produce compositions with diverse musical languages and depth of meaning.

ICEBERG has an ongoing involvement in the Memphis classical music scene. The collective participates in an annual residency at Crosstown Arts, wherein they present public concerts, lectures, and teach at the University of Memphis Summer Music Camp.

Also together since 2016, Blueshift Ensemble’s emphasis centers on connecting a wider audience to today’s classical music by combining new and existing classical repertoires with contemporary music styles that include rock, blues and soul.

The concert will take place in Crosstown Concourse’s Central Atrium from 7 to 9 p.m. Donations are accepted. For more information about the event, click here.