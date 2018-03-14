CLUE: The Party

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Andrew Malone

On Friday, March 23rd, Friends for Life Corporation takes a unique spin on the classic board game CLUE at Annesdale Mansion on Lamar Avenue. This event, open to the public, features an interactive role-play game based on CLUE (the movie), as well as a costume contest.

As attendees enter the building, they will be greeted by Yvette, the maid, with a glass of champagne and a card wherein players can guess the murderer, weapon, and room in the game. Players will be able to make educated guesses based upon walking around and interviewing the sponsored characters.

Attendees have the opportunity to make additional guesses by purchasing extra cards for $5 a piece or 5 for $20.

Players who guess correctly have the opportunity to win up to $2,500 in prizes. Additionally, the winner of the costume contest will win a cash prize.

VIP ticket holders will have access to the upstairs VIP Champagne Lounge. For all other ticket holders, a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres will be available. Free valet parking will be offered to all guests.

All sponsorships and entry fees will support the programs and services provided at Friends for Life Corporation, including HIV testing, PrEP education, stigma reduction, housing, and food for people living with HIV/AIDS.

