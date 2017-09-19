Cats & Fashion

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Nickolas Titkov

Do you like fashion shows? How about kittens? What if we told you there was an event that combines the two? And it's for a good cause!

This Sunday (September 24th), The Cat's Meow Fashion Show will feature models strutting their stuff on the runway — showing off fashions provided by Threads boutique, and, you guessed it: kittens! This will be a catwalk if we've ever seen one.

The event is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Annesdale Mansion (1325 Lamar). Tickets are $25 (with a $5 discount available for tickets purchased before 8 p.m. on Friday, September 22nd).

Funds raised will benefit Memphis Pets Alive! (MPA), a nonprofit group focused on helping network, rescue, and adopt healthy, treatable shelter pets at risk of euthanasia. Proceeds from the event will be matched (up to $1,000) by the Community Cats Grant for which MPA is a recipient. The money will go directly toward the organization's TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) efforts in Memphis and Shelby County.

A Threads pop-up shop will be on site, and attendees are welcome to tour the historic mansion and enjoy cocktails and light refreshments.

To purchase tickets, click this link and enter the access code: KITTENS.