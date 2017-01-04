Booksellers at Laurelwood to Close

× Expand Neil Van Uum

Memphis book lovers were saddened to learn that one of the city's few remaining bookstores would soon close its doors. The Booksellers at Laurelwood is Memphis' largest independent bookstore and has been a major player in the city's literary scene with its many author book-signings and readings.

Cincinnati-based owner, Neil Van Uum, said the store would begin a liquidation sale on Friday, January 6, and would probably close in February. Van Uum told the Commercial Appeal that the store had seen declining revenues over the past five years, adding that, at 25,000 square feet, the store was simply too big.

Booksellers employee Jesse Davis said he and the other employees had been told a few weeks ago that the store's days were numbered. He said employees are hoping a local buyer will step forward and save the store.

Van Uum is an interesting fellow, passionate about literature, books, and his Memphis store. Former Memphis magazine senior editor Marilyn Sadler profiled Van Uum in 2015. Even then, the owner made it clear that keeping an independent bookstore going wasn't an easy task. From Sadler's story:

The key, he says, is to focus on his strengths. Asked to identify them, Van Uum replies: “I have the gift of vision and the ability to lead people towards a common cause. And somewhere [inside] I have more courage than I ever thought possible. I’ve been blessed with a really awesome family, good friends, and people to work with. As long as we can pay the rent, make payroll, keep the lights on, we’ll keep things popping around here. But I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a challenge.”

