Art in Public

Remember when city hall roiled with anger over public art earlier this year?

People in power didn’t like murals painted in some public places. They wanted them covered. They tried and mostly failed.

But the episode brought some good questions. Who decides what art is made where? Who decides who gets to make the art? How are the artists chosen? Why do we need public art in the first place?

The answers to some of of these questions, at least may be revealed Saturday. The UrbanArts Commission is offering a bus tour of public art around Memphis.

“Stops include the new I Am A Man Plaza sculpture, murals, and works of public art in neighborhoods across the city,” according to the organization. “Hear artist inspiration, installation stories, and ask questions about how public art goes from a concept to a reality.”

The bus leaves at 1 p.m. from the UrbanArts office at 422 N Cleveland. Tickets are $25 and include the tour and adult beverages along the way.

Tickets are available at uacmem.org or they can be purchased in person before the tour with cash or check. RSVP to Lauren Kennedy at lauren@uacmem.org.