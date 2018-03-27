An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr.

This century’s most ground-breaking Broadway production won’t make it to Memphis until 2019 (July 9-28 to be exact), but a prominent member of the original cast will be here this Friday (March 30) at the Orpheum. Leslie Odom Jr. — winner of both a Tony and Grammy Award — will be at the corner of Main and Beale for an evening of conversation and to celebrate the release of his new book, Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning (Feiwel & Friends). The event will be emceed by Leah Beth Bolton, associate director of communications at Rhodes College.

Odom won his Tony — as Best Leading Actor in a Musical — for his performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s game-changing production about the life of Alexander Hamilton, America’s first Secretary of the Treasury and a tragic figure among our Founding Fathers. The musical debuted on Broadway in 2015 and in November 2016 became the first show to earn $3 million over eight performances.

Odom’s book aims to inspire readers with tales from his rise as a struggling actor to worldwide acclaim. How do you surround yourself with others who will care about your dreams as much as you do? How do you know when to play it safe and when to risk it all for something bigger and better?

The event begins at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit the Orpheum box office or web site (orpheum-memphis.com) or call (901)525-3000.