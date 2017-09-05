A Natural Remedy for Harry Potter Fans

× Expand Photo by Flickr user R@PP

Harry Potter fans, are you feeling hopeless? Anxious? Do you feel as if something is missing from your life? Is it hard to get out of bed in the morning? These are some of the symptoms of Potter withdrawals, a Sirius medical condition affecting over 35 million Americans. Potter withdrawals may be related to an imbalance of natural chemicals between nerve cells in the brain due to lack of exposure to the original Harry Potter series.

You shouldn’t allow this condition to petrify you any longer. Potterfest 2017 will work to correct this imbalance. Potterfest is a natural remedy for anyone who loves Harry Potter. Side effects may include excitement, joy, overstimulation, and a sense of fulfillment. Only a wizard can prescribe this medication (so good thing you don't need a prescription!).

This event is a keeper, because it places you directly in the wizarding world! Potterfest 2017 will take place at Rec Room on Sunday, September 10th from 12-9 p.m. Slytherin and let the sorting hat sort you into one of four houses, play a game of quidditch, or make your own wand or potions! Or manage mischief as you walk around the festival with Butterbeer in hand and take part in activities including divination, a costume contest, trivia, Yule Ball, and much more. There will be local and national performers as well as local vendors and food options.

Wizards and witches of all ages are welcome from 12-6 p.m. After 6, the (Dumble)doors will be open only to those above the age of 18. As of now, 585 people have RSVP'd on Facebook — that’s almost 200 more than last year’s projected attendance of 400. Last year, however, the numbers far exceeded their expectations — around 1,500 people actually attended the event. That’s a little riddikulus, but I suppose Granger things have happened.

Part of all proceeds will go toward charity via the House Cup contest. This is how it will work: Each House has a different charity tied to it. Anything you purchase, whether it’s a goodie or an activity, will rack up points for the House of your choosing. Make sure to bring your points to the House Cup table inside Rec Room. Proceeds will be donated to the designated charity of whichever House earns the most points.

Here is a list of the Houses and what their assigned charities are:

Gryffindor - Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby

Hufflepuff - Refugee Empowerment Program

Slytherin - Wolf River Conservancy

Ravenclaw - Literacy Mid-South

Click here to check out the event page.

Click here to purchase tickets.