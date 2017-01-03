A Walk Along Big River Crossing

Big River Crossing — the longest (nearly a mile) public pedestrian bridge across the Mississippi River — opened in October 2016. The bridge connects Memphis to Arkansas and is part of the Main Street to Main Street project. Data released last month showed that more than 60,000 visitors had come to the site since its opening for a unique view of the Mighty Mississippi.
We recently made the trek. Here's what we saw.
