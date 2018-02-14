A Valentine’s to Remember

× Expand Photo by Flickr user play4smee

Today is Valentine’s Day, and there is a hefty variety of events in and around town for you and your date to choose from.

The Color Purple at The Orpheum

Take your date to see this Tony Award-winning Broadway musical based off of the Pulitzer Prize-winning story of a young African-American woman who sets out to conquer love and life in the 1930s. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. For more info and tickets, click here.

Big Gigantic at the New Daisy

If you and your date are in the mood to dance, this show is a must-go. Big Gigantic, an instrumental electronic, hip-hop, and jazz duo, is currently on their aptly-named Got the Love tour and will be producing melodious tunes and mind-mending beats for you and your date to dance the night away to. Shallou will be opening. The show begins at 8 p.m. For more info and tickets, click here.

Katt Williams at Landers Center

Stand-up comedian Katt Williams, perhaps otherwise best known for his appearances on Friday After Next, Wild n’ Out, and My Wife and Kids, will be taking the stage tonight at Landers Center to provide laughs and entertainment for you and your date. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. For more info and tickets, click here.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder at FedExForum

The Memphis Grizzlies take on Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of four in the season series. The game begins at 7 p.m. For more info and tickets, click here.

Shen Yun at Cannon Center

Shen Yun captures the universal language of music and dance, weaving together ancient legends and modern tales of Chinese culture, with classically trained dancers, an orchestra blending East and West, and stunning backdrops. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. For more info and tickets, click here.

Souvenir at Theatre Memphis

Souvenir tells the humorous and heartfelt tale of Florence Foster Jenkins, a self-promoted performer (who can’t actually hold a tune), and her accompanist, Cosmé McMoon, as they try to make it in the music industry. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. For more info and tickets, click here.