A Guide to Winter Garden Wonders

Yoshino cherries annually dazzle drivers on Cherry Road.

Spring doesn’t officially arrive until March 20th, but our blooming season arrives much sooner, depending on the whims of that respected mom, Mother Nature.

In early January when we talked, Mark Pitts was enjoying the pink blooms on the flowering apricot in his front yard. Although it is more widely seen elsewhere, flowering apricot, or Prunus mume, is rarely seen here. Its fragrant flowers may be white, red, or pink; single or doubles. Pitt has been enjoying the tree in his garden for 20 or so years.

“It’s one of the earliest trees to bloom and consistently flowers in January for me,” said Pitts, a former nursery owner who now propagates plants at Dabney Nursery. “Its fragrance fills the front yard.”

We mused a bit on why nurseries might not stock largely unknown winter bloomers and decided gardeners aren’t hanging out in nurseries in January and February so they don’t see some great trees in bloom. But there are other places to look for winter wonders. Both Memphis Botanic Garden and The Dixon Gallery and Gardens offer an eye-opening array of winter-blooming plants that are typically well labeled.

Deep into the Botanic Garden’s 96 acres, the Magnolia Trail becomes a dazzling wonderland of white and pink flowers on branches that arch over your head or hug your sides. The flowers are produced by star and saucer deciduous Asian magnolias. Because the peak bloom time typically occurs on the chilly days of late February or early March, it’s difficult to charm visitors into taking that long walk. That’s a shame because a nice collection of camellias intermingles with the magnolias and many bloom at the same time. Fortunately you can’t miss some of these magnolias (often called tulip trees because of their cupped pink flowers) in residential landscapes around the area.

I asked Pitts to recommend blooming trees that guarantee a progression of spring flowers and he provided some specific cultivars to look for, too.

Star magnolia , the earliest blooming Asian magnolia, has white, star-like fragrant flowers. Look for “Water Lily,” whose abundant double white flowers open from pink buds about two weeks later than most others, making it less susceptible to a literal nip-in-bud from frost. “Royal Star” also has double and highly fragrant white flowers. Both are compact trees reaching only about 12 to 15 feet tall and 10 feet wide but contribute hugely to our winter landscapes. “ Jane ,” a saucer magnolia of similar size, has large reddish-purple flowers with white interiors. Her slightly shorter sister “Ann” has similar reddish-purple flowers.

There are many more worthy flowering trees so you may want to consult a nursery, arborist, or landscaper for advice before purchasing one.

Master gardener Tom Rieman has compiled a list of flowering plants for this area and their likely bloom times. It is published in the 2018 calendar put out by Memphis Area Master Gardeners. A few may still be available at local book and gardening supply stores. The chart can also be viewed at the website of the Memphis Horticultural Society at memphishorticulture.org.