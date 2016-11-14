2016 Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide

’Tis the season! If you haven’t yet found the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, now's the time. Here, we present to you a variety of options for the men, women, and children (and even pets!) in your life. The best part: The items in this list are all produced locally, from food and music to art and accessories — and everything in between. This truly “home grown” gift guide is sure to please the hard-to-buy-for people in your life while supporting our local makers, cooks, and creators.
My Memphis Calendar by Martha Kelly
Martha Kelly, the Varnell artist-in-residence at Memphis Theological Seminary for the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 school years, creates paintings, block prints, watercolors, and illustrations. She’s turned a collection of urban sketches — watercolor images of iconic Memphis landmarks like AutoZone Park, Jerry’s Sno Cones, and Dixon Gallery & Gardens — into a wall calendar. Both beautiful and useful, the My Memphis calendar would make a great gift. $18. Order by December 10th for holiday delivery. marthakellyart.com. 278-1216.
Available online at squareup.com/market/martha-kelly-art
Candied Nuts from Billie’s Pecans
In the early 1960s, Billie Crenshaw was raising four boys on a family farm in Mississippi where cotton, soybeans, and pecan trees grew. With an abundance of pecans, Billie decided to make good use of them, seasoning batches of shelled nuts with cinnamon and sugar. Later, she began selling her candied pecans at the Market Basket in Memphis and giving out samples at Goldsmith’s, until her business grew out of the home kitchen and into a storefront. Today, Billie’s daughter-in-law, Stacy Crenshaw, continues her legacy. Chocolate praline, cinnamon spiced, and white chocolate are among the varieties offered. 1- or 2-pound boxes, $25.50-$36.25.
Available at billiespecans.com
The Chubby Vegetarian by Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence
Husband-and-wife team Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence started sharing creative recipes for the home cook via The Chubby Vegetarian blog in 2008. After focusing on regional favorites in their first cookbook, The Southern Vegetarian, Justin and Amy have now put their own unique spin on fare from all over the world with creative recipes for Carrot “Lox,” Shiitake Ramen, Beet and Goat Cheese Ravioli, and more surprising culinary translations. $24.99.
Available at area bookstores and amazon.com
All My Heart by Alex da Ponte
Alex da Ponte’s second album, All My Heart, is bright, fresh, and biting; as honest and brash as it is knowingly self-conscious. The singer/songwriter’s voice has earned comparisons to Jenny Lewis and Karen O, and her style (a blend of femininity and punk influenced by 1990s alternative) to Courtney Love. Recorded at Memphis’ Music+Arts Studio, the album features Rick Steff and Roy Berry (Lucero) on keys and drums, Geoff Smith (Star & Micey) on bass, Jonathan Kirkscey and Jessie Munson on cello and violin, and Robby Davis on guitar. $9.99.
Available for download on iTunes or as an MP3 or CD at archer-records.com
Socks from Zeke’s Feet
A few years ago, Zeke Lewis, a 12-year-old 7th-grader, decided to run. After being inspired by a commercial for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, he entered one of the kids’ races. He fell short of raising all of his pledge money, so he decided he was going to sell a product — socks. A portion of the proceeds go to St. Jude. There are socks with Pokemon and socks with candy and still others adorned with cheeseburgers and sports logos and abstract-art-like splotches and splats. The most popular design features cartoon fight words — wham! ka-pow! whap! — a nod to fighting for the kids of St. Jude. $25-$30.
Available at etsy.com/shop/zekesfeet
Pottery from Nautilus Pottery
Rose Conway, a retired Naval officer, discovered her love of working with clay in 2004. Today, she handcrafts beautiful bowls, yard art, Memphis-themed ornaments, soap dishes, jewelry, mugs, and more. Her products can be found at The Woman’s Exchange, The Square Olive, Delta Groove Yoga, Southern Whimsy, the Bartlett Soap Company, and elsewhere. Each piece is individually hand-built or thrown on a wheel, hand-painted, and high-fired with food-safe glazes — from Rose’s hands to yours.
Shown here is the 10-inch “IrresistaBowl.”$45. 297-3541. nautiluspottery.com
Bags by Texstyle
Memphis-based seamstress and designer Samilia Colar creates handcrafted purses that empower, embolden, and inspire. Available in a variety of styles — clutches, satchels, crossbody bags, and more — the handbags range from dramatic ethnic prints to solids and rich color combinations. The durable messenger-style Belize Bag ($172) can also function as a backpack, and a portion of its proceeds go to Hopewell, a safe haven for orphaned, neglected, or abused children in Belize, where Colar spent some time this summer teaching young girls how to sew.
To see the full collection, visit texstylebags.com. Also available at K’PreSha (323 South Main)and Five in One Social Club (2535 Broad)
Spices of Life from Porcellino’s
Looking to spice things up in the kitchen? The meat masters at Porcellino’s have created a tantalizing variety of spice blends and rubs, great for grilling or just for adding a bit a flavor to boring food. The Spices of Life include options like “Rub My Java,” a mix of sugar, espresso, sweet and hot pepper, and other herbs and spices; and “Lil’ Ray Ray,” a blend of salt, sugar, lemon zest, lime zest, thyme, and herbs. $10.
Available at Porcellino’s Craft Butcher. 711 West Brookhaven Circle. 726-6656.
Memphis Coloring Book from Signet Sealed
Coloring has been proven to be both fun and relaxing, and it’s not just for children anymore, though kids would also enjoy coloring these beautiful, Memphis-inspired illustrations. With 25 pages, including images of Overton Park, Shelby Farms, the Crosstown Concourse, and Broad Avenue, the book was designed by Sarah Baumann, a recent Rhodes College graduate,and printed at Memphis’ Peerless Printing Company. $20.
Available at signetsealed.com
Daryl Andrews
Beerings by AM Beerings
The “Beerings” created by Memphian Angela Mazzanti are crafted using recycled beer cans. Available as single- or double-sided dangly earrings, stud earrings, rings, and more, each piece makes creative use of materials that would otherwise be thrown away. Know someone who loves Memphis Made, High Cotton, or Wiseacre craft beer? Buy them some Beerings so they can display their fandom in the form of jewelry.$10-$15.50.
Available at Five in One Social Club (2535 Broad), Stone Soup (993 Cooper), Doc’s Wine and Liquor (6645 Poplar, #101), and Walking Pants Curiosities (109 G.E. Patterson). ambeering.com
T-shirt from Sachë
Perhaps only a true Memphian would recognize this design, inspired by an iconic graffiti image that once adorned the historic Tennessee Brewery downtown. After standing empty for years, in 2014, the brewery reopened to the public for a special beer-related event — Untapped. The event was so popular, it was repeated in 2015. Memphians came out in droves to “invest in good times.” Today, the building is being transformed into “a trio of modern residences.” This shirt commemorates this special Memphis landmark.
Available at Sachë. 525 South Main. 922-5549. sachedesign.com
Annabella Charles Photography
Candles by Mary Claire White
Local candlemaker and home-and-lifestyle boutique owner, Mary Claire White, handcrafts soy wax candles in small batches using high-quality, skin-safe fragrances infused with natural essential oils. Soothing aromas like Candied Ginger Saffron (ginger, cedarwood, geranium, and patchouli) and Mistletoe (a blend of citrus, blue spruce, and frosted cranberries) make these candles the gift that keeps on giving (with a 55-hour burn time).7.5 oz. candles/$24.
Available at Mary Claire White’s boutique, Falling Into Place (2613 Broad, 249-2843), Crazy Beautiful, Ryan Patrick Salon, Stock and Belle, and Miss Cordelia’s. fallingintoplace.net
Bardes
Quilt by Night Owl T-Shirt Quilts
A few years ago, quilter Jennifer VanDyke’s daughter asked her for something special. “I saved all my T-shirts from elementary school through high school,” she said, “and I want you to make me a quilt to take to college.” That request transformed Jennifer’s hobby into a business. Today, Night Owl T-Shirt Quilts preserves your memories by turning old, treasured T-shirts of your favorite schools, bands, or sports teams into beautiful handmade quilts. One of her most popular products features Grizzlies growl towels. Prices start at $295 for a 48x48 lap quilt (approximately 15-20 T-shirts).
Available at nightowltshirtquilts.com
Cookies from Sweet LaLa’s Bakery
Sweet LaLa’s Bakery launched in 2002 with a social mission in mind. Through a partnership with JIFF (Juvenile Intervention & Faith-based Follow-up), a nonprofit organization committed to seeing kids flourish free from a life of crime, youth graduates of the 16-week program become bakers. Available in ChocoLaLa (made with Ghirardelli chocolate chips), Tropical LaLa (with a hint of piña colada oil), NuteLaLa (made with hazelnut spread), and more, these cookies are sure to satisfy your giftee’s sweet tooth, all while supporting a great cause.
Small orders are available for pick-up at 254 S. Lauderdale. Also sold at the Booksellers at Laurelwood (387 Perkins Extended), City & State (2625 Broad), and sweetlalas.com
Pet bed from Hollywood Feed
The pet experts at Hollywood Feed have the goods to keep your furry friends happy, from high-quality foods and treats to toys and snuggly sleep spaces. The Mississippi Made pet beds are handmade near Tupelo, Mississippi, exclusively for Hollywood Feed stores. Available in donuts, rectangles, day beds, and snoozepads, your pet will love cozying up in one of these for its many nap times. $24.99-$149.99, depending on size and style.
Available in Hollywood Feed stores and at hollywoodfeed.com
Getaway at Fat Possum Hollow
About two hours from Memphis is a 200-acre piece of paradise owned by former Memphian Maurice Lipsey, who’s built a number of time-share homes along the banks of the Little Red River. If you’re not ready to commit to a timeshare, there’s still a great way to experience all that FPH has to offer: the Bunkhouse. Perfect for groups or extended families, the spot can comfortably accommodate up to 14 adults and features four separate rooms, three full-size beds, four sets of large bunk beds, two fireplaces, two satellite televisions, two kitchenettes, and a private master bedroom with a whirlpool tub. Best of all, it goes for around $250 a night.
For more info, visit fatpossumhollow.com or call 501-362-7738.
Take Me to the River featuring various artists
From blues to soul and rock-and-roll, the city on the river has been home to the creation of some of the world’s most important and influential music. Take Me to the River, a documentary that celebrates the musical influence of Memphis, brings generations of musicians together, including Snoop Dogg, Mavis Staples, Otis Clay, Lil P-Nut, Charlie Musselwhite, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Yo Gotti, Bobby Rush, The North Mississippi All-Stars, and more. Priced around $20.
available on blu-ray and DVD on amazon.com.The motion picture soundtrack is available atthe Stax Museum of American Soul Music(926 E. McLemore) for $15.98. takemetotheriver.livingfilm.com