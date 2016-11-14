2016 Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide

×

The Chubby Vegetarian by Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence

Husband-and-wife team Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence started sharing creative recipes for the home cook via The Chubby Vegetarian blog in 2008. After focusing on regional favorites in their first cookbook, The Southern Vegetarian, Justin and Amy have now put their own unique spin on fare from all over the world with creative recipes for Carrot “Lox,” Shiitake Ramen, Beet and Goat Cheese Ravioli, and more surprising culinary translations. $24.99.

Available at area bookstores and amazon.com

chubbyvegetarian.blogspot.com