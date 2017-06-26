Tommy O'Brien: America's Greatest Champion Cowboy

In our June issue, I told the story of Tommy O'Brien, a remarkable fellow who — with his entire family — entertained thousands of Memphians over the years with the trained animal acts he performed with the Overton Park Circus. You need to read all about him here.

After that story came out, his son, David, who was part of the entourage as a youngster, sent me this old poster, depicting his father in one of his earlier, exciting careers. As you can see here, O'Brien was one of the "Cossacks and Rough Riders of the World," and made appearances across the country as "America's Greatest Champion Cowboy."

The poster dates from 1945, and this thrilling act gave customers the chance to see "America's greatest cowgirls and cowboys in action, including famous Mexican and American rodeo stars, and many other expert riders from the wild and woolly West."

And if that wasn't enough enticement, then how about this: Tommy O'Brien was a "Pal of Pawnee Bill."

I wish I could say the same.

O'Brien was a talented showman, and is fondly remembered by anybody and everybody who attended his circus in Overton Park. Not so well-known, it seems, is his illustrious career as a "Rough Rider."

Many thanks, David O'Brien, for sharing the old poster.