Presenting the 1909 Senior Class of St. Mary's School

I'm fortunate to have readers who send me interesting old photos from time to time. I'm unfortunate, however, in that I sometimes forget who sends me these materials. And such is the case with this old image, which shows the graduating class of St. Mary's School in 1909 — all 14 of them.

(Special thanks, whoever you may be.)

This photo would have been taken when the school was located downtown, at 253 North Third. Although everyone associates St. Mary's with the lovely campus on both sides of the intersection of Poplar and Perkins, it didn't move to that prominent location until 1953.

In 1909, the school was obviously much smaller. I found an ad that claimed St. Mary's was "an institution affording all advantages of any parochial, private, or public school." Back then (and it does today), it offered "excellent courses of study, embracing the primary, grammar, and academic branches and a general business course."

What's more, "the school and classrooms are spacious, well-ventilated, and well-lighted."

More details were provided in the "Colleges and Schools" section of the 1909 city directory: "In addition to the primary and grammar schools, one-half hour is each day devoted to the study of German." Academics included "civics; English and American literature with selections from the works of the best authors; composition and rhetoric; ancient, Medieval, and modern history; mythology; astronomy; physics; algebra; geometry, bookkeeping; shorthand; and typewriting."

I'm not sure I fully understand the emphasis on German, but it's mentioned again: "Special lessons are given in German, elocution, and music."

At the time — we're still talking 1909 here — the campus also included St. Mary's Academy of Music. "The reputation of this institution is well-established," according to an advertisement. "Lessons are given on the piano and stringed instruments."

I guess they didn't consider the piano a stringed instrument. Huh.

Don't you like the women's cool SMS sweaters?