Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, get an intimate look at the life of Langston Hughes, see Stax at the Shell, witness a one-night-only performance, celebrate Art for All, and have a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious evening. Discover more at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

× Expand courtesy indie memphis

Indie Memphis Screening: Looking for Langston

Join Indie Memphis for a screening of Looking for Lanston, a British black-and-white film from the late 80s that considers the life of Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes. Award-winning British filmmaker Isaac Julien invokes Hughes as a black gay cultural icon during this artistically and culturally significant period in New York.

Malco Studio on the Square ! Wednesday, June 21

× Expand courtesy stax music academy

Orion Free Concert Series: Stax Music Academy

ArtsMemphis grantee Stax Music Academy will take to the stage on a lovely summer night in Overton Park. Intending to instill soul in the next generation of Memphis artists, the Stax Music Academy offers school and summer music programs for those interested in pursuing a music career, whether through composing, teaching, or performing. Grab your friends and see what they have been working on lately.

Overton Park Shell ! Saturday, June 24

× Expand courtesy lone tree live

The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis

It's back! LoneTree Live brings together six writers, six directors, and 24 actors from the local creative scene to collaborate and produce six short plays, all written and rehearsed within 24 hours. These pieces are unique and performed for one night only, creating a truly extraordinary experience.

TheatreWorks at the Evergreen ! Saturday, June 24

× Expand courtesy we are memphis

Art For All Festival

The much-anticipated Art For All Festival celebrates art and culture with free live performances, pop-up galleries, art activations, and more throughout the MoSH campus. Enjoy a showcase of the region's vibrant arts and culture non-profit organizations varying from music and theater to interactive installations and hands-on experiences.

Museum of Science & History ! Sunday, June 25

× Expand courtesy theatre memphis

Mary Poppins

Sit back and enjoy the classic tale of the oh-so-magical and beloved nanny, Mary Poppins. This Broadway musical follows ill-mannered children Jane and Michael as they learn family values through Mary Poppins' confident, decisive, and whimsical lessons. Embark on an unbelievable journey alongside them and meet friends along the way.

Theatre Memphis

Through July 2