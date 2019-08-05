Tracy Hall

Named president of Southwest Tennessee Community College in 2015, Hall previously served as vice president for academic affairs at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park and as associate dean of instruction at Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley in Kansas City, Missouri. She holds a doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia in educational leadership and policy analysis, and a master’s from Wichita State University. Hall serves on the American Association of Community Colleges Commission on Economic and Workforce Development and several other professional and civic organizations.